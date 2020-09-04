Tanzania: CCM to Tighten Screw On Tax Evaders – Magufuli

RULING party-CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, has stressed that, if re-elected, his government will continue tightening screws on tax evasion loopholes.

The incumbent president stressed on the need to pay taxes, so that the government continues implementing development projects, insisting that there will be no letup if he wins the October 28 General Election.

He said proper tax payment and management has helped the government to effect major changes in the country, saying a number of projects had been accomplished and are being implemented by using domestic resources.

Dr Magufuli was speaking on Thursday at a campaign rally held at Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga.

He said in 2015, the government was collecting around 800bn/- monthly but a few years later, the revenues had increased to 1.5tri/- per month.

“We have been able to make all these changes because we collect tax effectively,” he said.

According to Dr Magufuli, there is no alternative; every capable mwananchi must pay tax for the development of the nation.

He said those who promise a free tax nation were evading the truth, as no government can survive without collecting taxes.

Dr Magufuli said the government was currently constructing a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), hospitals, bridges, buying aircraft and building airports across the country by using taxpayers’ money.

“I am asking you to re-elect me, MPs and councillors on the CCM ticket so that we can continue serving you; we have so many projects that need to be completed, but all of these depend on the taxes we collect from you,” he noted.

He added that all developed countries, including the United States of America, collect tax from its citizens.

Dr Magufuli said his government has set and is continuing to improve the tax collection system, transparency and ensuring that all collected money is spent properly.

Commenting on the projects that had been implemented in Shinyanga as a result of proper tax collection systems, the Head of State said his government had built one referral hospital and three district hospitals in the region.

He added that 11 health centres and 28 dispensaries had been built in the region and that 347 health officials had been employed.

The government had also constructed health workers’ houses, and the budget for medicine has increased from 4.9bn/- to 16.1bn/-.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

“At least 31.9bn/- has been spent on health sector related projects in Shinyanga Region in the past five years,” he said.

On education, Dr Magufuli said a total of 29bn/- had been spent on various projects in the region while 60.8bn/- had been directed to water projects.

“As we speak, a total of 42 villages have access to clean and safe water in Shinyanga Region; we are asking for your votes so that we can continue implementing such kinds of projects,” he explained.

On electricity, the Head of State said at least 136 villages had been connected in the region. He added that the government had also improved infrastructure by building roads at tarmac level.

He directed the Regional Commissioner, Ms Zainab Telack and Tanzania rural and Urban Roads Agency (Tarura) regional manager to make a close follow up on contractors so that they can complete all projects as agreed in the region.

“Our 2020-2025 manifestos show several projects that are supposed to be implemented in the coming five years; we are going to build a number of roads in Shinyanga Region and many other areas across the country,” he noted.

The Head of State said he was sure all the listed projects would be implemented because his government was capable of collecting and using taxes as per wananchi’s wishes.

Earlier, some taxpayers who were interviewed said they were confident with President Magufuli’s government because they see where their money is directed to.

Mr John Mbwina, a businessman in Shinyanga town, said paying tax had become a normal practice to many traders and some entrepreneurs because they feel obliged to do so.