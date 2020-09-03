Tanzania: I Will Uplift People’s Wellbeing – Lissu

CHAMA Cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (CHADEMA) presidential candidate Tundu Lissu has promised to throw his weight behind improving the healthcare systems and the wellbeing of public servants and farmers.

Speaking at a campaign rally at Furahisha grounds in Mwanza City on Wednesday, Mr Lissu said that his party was determined to ensure that they revive the hopes of cotton growers in the Lake Zone.

According to Mr Lissu, cotton growers were tired of selling their produce on credit.

He said they had been spending much of their hard-earned money on financing the cultivation process but ended up selling the crop on credit.

According to Mr Lissu, some farmers go an extra mile to borrow money from financial institutions to finance the farming process but companies that purchase the crop delayed effecting payments. The trend, he said, subjected farmers to hardships.

“If I am elected president, I will make sure that all cotton buyers pay farmers promptly, and won’t allow them to buy the crop on credit.” said Mr Lissu.

The Chadema aspirant said that previously, cotton farming was on a sound footing, enabling farmers to build decent houses, but the situation had changed in recent years.

During Mwalimu Nyerere’s era, he said, cotton farming created jobs and investments, and many ginneries were set up for processing the crop.

Mr Lissu said if elected president, he would come up with a proper and affordable health care system that would be accessed by all people, irrespective of their social status.

Motivating public servants was also a promise that Mr Lissu made to the electorate who turned up to listen to him in Mwanza Region.

He said he would ensure that all public servants would periodically benefit from salary increments.

Top leaders who attended the rally included the party’s National Chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, Secretary General Mr John Mnyika, Ester Matiko (Tarime Urban )and Ezekiel Wenje who once served as Nyamagana MP.