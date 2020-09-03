Tanzania: Magufuli – Judge Me After 10 Years in Power, Not Five

THE ruling party CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, has asked Shinyanga residents to give him another term of five years that will qualify him to be judged after 10 years.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon during a campaign held at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga Town Dr Magufuli disclosed some mega projects to be implemented if he were elected for five more years.

He said the construction of more than 3tri/- Standard Gauge Railway linking Isaka and Shinyanga would start soon, adding that more job opportunities would be created.

Citing the CCM election manifesto, he promised his government would construct more airports and purchase more aircraft, including a cargo plane that would transport meat and other products directly to Europe.