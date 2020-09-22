TBoss Explains Why She Had Her Baby Through Caesarean Section

Tboss and her daughter | @min

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tokunbo Idowu better known as TBoss has disclosed her reason for having her baby Rumi through caesarean section.

The mother of one in an Instagram post explained that she was eager to meet her baby at the time that she decided to have the child twelve days before her due date.

She also explained how she had to choose between becoming a mother and continuing with the “celebrity lifestyle.”

She shared:

“I had the choices of being a mother or continuing with this celebrity lifestyle and I thought about it for a nanosecond and said I was going to be a mom. I was like, I wasn’t even thinking about it, everything else could go, I don’t care. I want that baby.” I actually brought out my child twelve days earlier because I couldn’t wait. I wanted to hold her in my arms. I wanted to see and kiss her. I just couldn’t wait any more. I was too eager, plus I some horrible Braxton Hicks and some reactions that made the doctor advise we bring her out, just in case.”

The reality TV star welcomed her daughter in August of 2019.

The proud mother last month celebrated Rumi’s first birthday with a Moana themed birthday shoot.

TBoss and Rumi | IG – @midas_clicks_portraits

Captioning the photos, the excited mum wrote:

“No other person I would rather make Such Beautiful Memories with than with my Daughter Starr.



You’re Hand on my Heart The Best Gift Everrr….



Happy 1st Birthday to My Queen & My Every Every…



Thank you to the creatives who helped bring our ‘Moana’ inspired shoot to life for our Special Day.”

Following the child’s birth, there were several rumours as to who the father of the baby is but TBoss chose not to disclose this information to the public.

Olakunkle Churchill who is actress Tonto Dikeh’s husband also denied paternity after rumours spread that he is the father of the child.