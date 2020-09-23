Teachers seek upward review of retirement age

National Publicity Secretary, Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Amba Audu; Director, Human Resources, Federal Ministry of Education, David Gende and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemaka Mwajiuba during a news conference on the forthcoming 2020 World Teachers Day in Abuja…yesterday. PHOTO: NAN



The Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) has called for an upward review of the retirement age for teachers and education officers.

The National President of the union, Dr. Nasir Idris, made the call at a press conference yesterday in Abuja, as part of activities to mark the 2020 World Teachers’ Day (WTD) on October 5.

Idris, who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of the body, also called for the approval and implementation of the 27.5 per cent professional allowance for Federal Government College teachers. He said: “This year’s WTD provides us another opportunity to take stock of the developments in the education sector.

“We will not hesitate to encourage the minister to redouble efforts to enhance the welfare of teachers and to achieve the desired results in some thorny areas.” Idris also demanded pay raise for teachers and education officers to boost them.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, announced that 774 teachers would benefit from the President’s Teachers and Schools Excellence Award (PT&SEA) as part of the WTD celebration.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Mr. Chukuemeka Nwajiuba, said that PT&SEA is geared towards promoting excellence among the teachers.