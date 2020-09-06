Tears For Traders As National Stadium‘s Rescue Begins

It is hard not to remember how good things were around the National Stadium, Surulere, in Lagos in the late 70s and 80s.

The edifice put in place as Nigeria hosted the All African Games (now African Games) in 1973 was simply world-class at the time.

However, several years down the line, what was a symbol of pride and a national treasure has degenerated into an embodiment of shame and disgrace highlighting Nigeria’s failure as a country when it comes to maintenance and protecting huge investments.

Now, the attempt by the government to right its wrong as far as the stadium is concerned is turning to be a curse for some whose means of livelihood have been dealt a big blow.

Where Did It All Go Wrong?

Hurricanes announce themselves on radar screen before slamming into the unlucky coast while Tornadoes strike with little warning. If the city is lucky, tsunamis offer brief tipoffs before coming with a deluge of destruction. But no one saw the sorry state of the National Stadium coming after the Africa Cup of Nations Nigeria jointly hosted with Ghana in the year 2000.

The events that followed one of Africa’s biggest football spectacles left much to be desired.

For many, the seed of rot within National Stadium, Surulere, was sown immediately the federal government ordered its parastatals to move its headquarters to Abuja.

A former sports minister at that time was accused of single-handedly carting away generators meant for the stadium for his mother’s burial, then others followed suit, systematically stripping the stadium of all its assets.

While there is nothing wrong with the relocation itself, the sports ministry lost its vision and opted to set up the office of stadium manager, which is also not a bad idea itself.

With the Sports ministry relocated to Abuja, the office of the stadium manager became so lucrative. The stadium manager is the Capon de Tuti (BigBoss’) as far as what goes around the stadium is concerned because the bucks stop at his table.

Armed to the teeth with much power, successive Stadium managers threw caution to the wind and opened up this national edifice for external activities like wedding, religious programmes, and any other activities that fetched good money without proper monitoring.

Although business was booming, the edifice groaned under severe pressure.

The turf of the main bowl was the first to give in. Then the building itself became an eyesore, following years of neglect.

The once beautifully laid tartan tracks and aesthetically arranged seats all became a mess as the years passed by.

A tour of the National stadium in 2019 gave a clearer picture of how the edifice harboured countless squatters while illegal structures held sway.

Traders now display their wares outside the stadium [PHOTO CREDIT: PREMIUM TIMES – Tunde Eludini]

A 34-year-old squatter, who requested not to be named, said he pays a “certain amount” to the authorities monthly.

“I pay to sleep here every night but don’t expect me to mention names now because I cannot afford to pay any landlord now,” he said.

Business Gone Sour

For those with business intentions, securing a space for structures at National Stadium can be neck-breaking.

Situated in a choice location between the Island and Mainland, the stadium welcomes thousands regularly and that is a good indicator for trading.

It is believed that the Stadium facility hosts about 200 businesses with over 3,000 employees.

Unfortunately, with the government’s recent decision to salvage what is left of the stadium, the businesses will now have to find a new address.

A well-known food vendor, who also requested anonymity for fear of being blacklisted, told PREMIUM TIMES her rent is due for renewal this August. Having spent almost two decades within the premises, she is shocked she was not spared. It later dawned on her that her days around the edifice, that had shaped her life, are numbered.

Traders now display their wares outside the stadium [PHOTO CREDIT: PREMIUM TIMES – Tunde Eludini]

“I really don’t know why we’re being treated in this manner. I’m not an illegal occupant because I pay my rent regularly. My rent is due for renewal this August but as you all know; we were held back from coming to the stadium since April due to COVID-19 lockdown. What will happen to those four months?

“Where do I go from here? I only got seven days of quit notice. Even if the sports ministry intends to lease it to a private company, courtesy demand that the occupants are re-introduced to new owners, after which a symbiotic agreement will be reached,” she lamented.

“I really don’t know what to say right now, I’m just dazed and the whole thing is in a confused state right now. You can see that I now display my sports wares at the entrance gate,” said Stanley Eze who runs a sports shop in the stadium.