Ted Cruz defends Republican senators’ on backing Trump’s court nominee

Republican Senator Ted Cruz defended his colleagues’ decision to support President Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee after failing to back Barack Obama‘s four years ago under similar circumstances.

‘Everybody has changed their position,’ the GOP senator from Texas told CBS’ ‘This Morning.’

‘Every Democrat has flipped,’ he added. ‘There’s a reason for that. Both sides believe something fundamentally different about Supreme Court justices. The Democrats and Joe Biden have promised to nominate liberal activist judges.’

He noted Republicans – both President Trump and Senate Republicans – ran for office promising to name conservative judges to the courts, adding that since the GOP kept control of the Senate in the 2018 midterms, voters gave them the nod of approval to confirm a justice.

‘President Trump ran promising to nominate principled constitutionalists to the court. The American people elected him.The American people elected a Republican majority three times in 2014, 2016, 2018. The Republican majority in the Senate ran promising to confirm constitutionalist judges,’ Cruz said.

His defense comes as Senate Republicans have locked up the votes they need to put President Trump’s replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Ginsburg, who died Friday from complications from colon cancer, dictated a statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera before her death, saying: ‘My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’

Democrats have used her statement and Republican actions in 2016 – when they wouldn’t move forward with Obama’s nomination to the Supreme Court, citing election year politics – as the basis of their argument for holding off on confirming a new judge.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called Republicans’ actions the ‘height of hypocrisy.’

In March 2016, Obama nominated Judge Merrick Garland,a moderate jurist, to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to bring Garland’s nomination to the Senate floor, saying the winner of the November election should get to pick the next justice even though the contest was eight months away.

Now McConnell and most of his Republican senators say they will back Trump’s nominee, noting the circumstances are different from four years ago since their party controls both the White House and the Senate.

‘We’re going to vote on this nomination on this floor,’ McConnell said Monday in a Senate floor speech.

He did not commit to a date to vote on the nominee. President Trump has pushed for a vote before the November 3 election but that time table would leave Republicans less than 40 days for Trump’s pick to meet with senators, hold a confirmation hearing, have the committee vote on the nominee and then the final vote on the Senate floor.

Additionally a confirmation vote shortly before the election could be awkward politically for those Republican senators in tough races.

Cruz was one of the Republicans senators who supported McConnell’s decision to hold back on the court nomination in 2016 and now supports Trump’s call to confirm a Supreme Court nominee this year.

Meanwhile, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham said Monday night Trump ‘has the votes’ to proceed after two key Republican senators announced their plans to support the president.

‘We’ve got the votes to confirm Justice Ginsburg’s replacement before the election. We’re going to move forward in the committee, we’re going to report the nomination out of the committee to the floor of the United States Senate so we can vote before the election. Now, that’s the constitutional process,’ Graham told Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Graham is another senator to change his stance.

‘I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination,’ the senator said four years ago when arguing against the Garland nomination.

Now Graham said his stance changed after the heated confirmation process for Trump’s last nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

Schumer ripped Graham for his flip-flop on Monday.

‘It’s enough to make your head explode,’ he said.

‘There’s no shaping the cravenness of this position,’ he added. ‘It is utterly craven, an exercise in raw political power.’

Graham’s statement of confidence on the vote for Trump’s choice came after Iowa Sen Chuck Grassley, the former Judiciary Committee chair, and Colorado Sen Cory Gardner confirmed that they will back a hearing for Trump’s nominee.

It had been speculated that Grassley could try to block the nomination process because he’d previously opposed filling Supreme Court vacancies during an election year.

‘The Constitution gives the Senate that authority, and the American people’s voices in the most recent election couldn’t be clearer,’ Grassley said in a statement.

Grassley was chairman of the Judiciary Committee when Republicans blocked Obama’s pick in 2016, when he joined McConnell in arguing that it was best to let voters decide who should fill the Supreme Court seat.

The senator maintained that stance as recently as this summer, telling reporters that he would still hold that position if he were chairman. But now he says he supports the president.

Gardner’s stance was also in question because he faces a tough re-election race in his home state, and some thought he could side with Democrats to boost his standing among moderate voters.

But Gardner said: ‘When a President exercises constitutional authority to nominate a judge for the Supreme Court vacancy, the Senate must decide how to best fulfill its constitutional duty of advice and consent.

‘I have and will continue to support judicial nominees who will protect our Constitution, not legislate from the bench, and uphold the law. Should a qualified nominee who meets this criteria be put forward, I will vote to confirm.’

The news of both Republican senators preparing to back Trump came as a blow to the Democrats, who have little options in trying to block a nomination.

Four Republican senators need to join the Democrats to stop a Supreme Court nomination going forward.

Two GOP senators – Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins – have already dissented on the Supreme Court vote, saying it should wait until after the November 3 election.

But with Gardner and Grassley on board the only Republican senator left to announce a position is Mitt Romney. Even if he joins with those calling for the nomination to wait until after the election, it would not be enough votes to stop the nominee.

‘Before I have any comment, I’m going to meet with my colleagues, which I’ll be doing tomorrow. And if I have something at that point I’ll let you know what it is, but until then, I need to be waiting and get a chance to speak with those colleagues,’ Romney told reporters on Capitol Hill Monday.

‘I’ve got nothing more to add to what I just said. I’m not going to speak to this until I get to speak with my colleagues,’ he said.

The back-and-forth comes as Judge Amy Coney Barrett has emerged as President Trump’s top choice to replace Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Trump met with Barrett, a judge on the Seventh Circuit and mother of seven who adopted two children from Haiti, at the White House on Monday after he announced that he is vetting ‘four or five’ women to take Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

Bloomberg reported that the president is ‘leaning toward’ Barrett for the nomination but is also planning to meet with another contender, Barbara Lagoa, sometime this week.

Sources told the outlet that Lagoa, a judge on the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit and former justice on the Florida Supreme Court, is the only other person being seriously considered for the job, but she is a ‘distant second’ to Barrett.

Trump said Monday that he will wait to announce his nomination until Friday or Saturday – after funeral services for Ginsburg have concluded.

‘I think it’ll be on Friday or Saturday,’ Trump said. ‘And we want to pay respect. We, it looks like, it looks like we will have probably services on Thursday or Friday, as I understand it.’

‘I think in all due respect we should wait until the services are over for Justice Ginsburg,’ he told the Fox & Friends panel during a Monday morning call-in interview. ‘And so we’re looking probably at Friday or maybe Saturday.’