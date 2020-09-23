Teen shares voicemail from couple who called her ‘domestic terrorist’ because she’s voting for Biden

A 19-year-old college student is sharing the bizarre, aggressive voicemail she received from a couple who called her multiple times and demanded that she vote for Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Megan Clifford, who attends Southeast Missouri State University, said when she first answered a call from a blocked number on August 30, the man on the line asked who she was voting for — and called her a ‘domestic terrorist’ when she said Joe Biden.

Megan hung up, and soon received a three-minute-long voicemail from the man and his wife, who told her they were ‘just trying to make voting great again’ while repeatedly calling her a domestic terrorist and demanding that she explain why she wasn’t voting for Trump.

Megan ignored the first call she received from the blocked number, but worried it might be an emergency when they immediately called back.

When she picked up, a man named Harold said he was a canvasser and asked who she was voting for in November. Megan said she was voting for Biden.

‘And he just said, “No, you’re not. You’re voting for Donald Trump,”‘ she said.

After her called her a ‘domestic terrorist, she hung up — but she soon received three more calls from the blocked caller.

After one of the calls, the caller left a voicemail, which Megan shared on TikTok.

‘Now ma’am, me and my husband were just trying to make voting great again,’ Harold’s wife says at the beginning of the three-minute message.

‘We do apologize if we rattled your socks up a little bit in any type of way. My husband Harold, he’s been going around the community for collectism [sic], we’ve been collecting votes just then who everyone’s voting for.

‘Now, honey,’ the wife says, laughing, ‘why do you think this beautiful young lady would vote for Joe Biden?

‘And so far, everyone except you has been voting for Donald J. Trump,’ the voicemail goes on.

‘You are the only one that has voted for Joe Biden. And I just think that’s a little weird, don’t you, honey?’

Here, Harold interjects: ‘That’s a little strange.’

‘Now, honey,’ the wife chimes back in, laughing, ‘why do you think this beautiful young lady would vote for Joe Biden?

‘She couldn’t possibly be no domestic terrorist, could she?’ Harold asks.

‘I don’t know, honey, she sure does sound like a domestic terrorist to me,’ his wife says. ‘You sound like a domestic terrorist, miss.

‘Anyway, we are just trying to make voting great again. We want to know who you’re voting for and why. And you couldn’t even explain why you’re voting for Joe BIden anymore.

Here, Harold says: ‘It’s OK to vote for Biden. I mean, that’s OK. We understand this is America and you can do whatever you want. Land of the free, home of the brave’

‘You just hung up like a sassy pants and got mad! Now that’s just not acceptable! So you need to call me back on my cell phone and tell me why you are voting for him.

‘My husband Harold is upset. You have upset him terribly,’ she says.

Here, Harold says: ‘It’s OK to vote for Biden. I mean, that’s OK. We understand this is America and you can do whatever you want. Land of the free, home of the brave.

‘Now, if you want… if you feel threatened by the Chinese virus and the protesters and the rioters, you can actually let us go up there… we will check that mark for Biden for you,’ the man says, apparently offering to vote on Megan’s behalf.

‘Of you are so good, honey,’ his wife says. ‘That is so good of you, that is so Christian of you, honey. Trump 2020 baby! Alright, we’ll let you go miss. You have a good day!

‘Now you think about our consideration for your thoughts and your presence in this election. My husband said he would do you a solid even though you’re voting for the wrong party.

‘Let’s go ahead and make America great again,’ says Harold.

Megan told BuzzFeed that she found the voicemail hilarious and ‘wasn’t necessarily scared or intimidated,’ but ‘someone else likely could be and that’s not OK.’

After commenters told her it was ‘voter intimation’ and ‘illegal,’ Megan contacted the ACLU, the FCC, and the Kansas Secretary of State.

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Natalie O’Neall said she received a similar voicemail — just seven minutes after Megan.

The Missouri resident said she was ‘floored’ when she saw Megan’s TikTok video.

In hers, the woman says her name is Mary JoAnn, and uses some of the same lines she used in Megan’s voicemail.

‘So far there have been 79 votes for Donald J. Trump and zero votes for Joe Biden,’ the woman said. ‘Donald Trump… he’s going to lead us into the next four years. He is going to make our lives great again, honey.’

Natalie found the voicemail funny but ‘unnerving,’ and didn’t understand how the couple had her name and phone number.