Teenage Girl Defends Her Alleged Rapist In Court, Says They Are In Love

Law court

There was drama in a courtroom in Mombasa recently when a 17-year-old girl identified as XY defended her alleged rapist, a 19-year-old identified as JP.

XY asked the judge to jail her together with JP if he was found guilty of the defilement charge against him.

According to her, they are in love and she consented to have sex with him. She said JP is her boyfriend and he never raped her as alleged by her parents.

At the time they engaged in sexual intercourse, XY was 15-year-old and JP 17.

XY who is now 17 told Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet:

“Your honour, I was not forced into having sex with JP neither did he defile me. I agreed to sleep with him because he is my boyfriend. If you decide to convict him, then I should also be convicted,” said XY.

XY who was testifying for the second time in court also insisted that she still recognises JP as her boyfriend and did not wish to have him jailed.

XY’s father stormed out of the courts in anger after the daughter decided to defend the boyfriend.

In 2018, XY’s parents charged JP to court for defiling their daughter and he denied the charges. He was charged bail.

“It is my parents who brought the case to court, I was never defiled and I plead with the court to let my boyfriend free or we be jailed together,” XY said.

JP, who was expected to cross-examine XY, said he had no questions since she had already pre-empted whatever he wanted to ask. He said he supported the statement by XY and whatever she had stated was his position.

“I have no question to ask XY and all she has told court is correct. We met and were dating and her parents decided to bring the case to court,” said JP.

The case was adjourned and judgment will be issued on September 30.