Teenager interviewed in connection with death of Thiago Cortes

Gardaí have interviewed a chief suspect for the hit and run killing of Thiago Cortes in Dublin last week after a teenager from the inner city presented himself for questioning.

The suspect, who is a juvenile, was known to the gardaí and was regarded as a suspect for the crime after his name emerged during contacts between investigating gardaí and members of the local community.

The boy has since presented himself to Store St Garda station and has been interviewed under caution about his alleged involvement in the killing of Mr Cortes, who was cycling at the time.

Gardaí suspect the boy was the driver of the car but that other teenagers were also in the vehicle, all from the same community of Dublin’s north inner city where the victim was killed.

Mr Cortes (28) died after he was hit by a car being driven at speed on North Wall Quay last Monday at about 10.30pm. The driver of the car then sped away from the scene and later abandoned the vehicle.

Criminal investigation

Mr Cortes, who was from Brazil, was delivering food by bicycle for Deliveroo at the time he was hit by the car and had started the job just weeks before he was killed.

He was still alive at the scene when emergency services arrived and was treated by paramedics. Mr Cortes was then taken by ambulance to the Mater Hospital for further medical treatment but despite efforts to save him he died in hospital last Wednesday, September 2nd.

Immediately after the crash occurred gardaí began a major criminal investigation, which has intensified in the days since Mr Cotes died. Within days gardaí from Store St they were confident they knew the identity of the driver.

While the suspect was interviewed on Wednesday under caution, which means responses to questions are used as evidence in a case, he was not arrested though gardaí can arrest him at any point if they wish. If he had been arrested when he presented himself, arresting him again in the future could be problematic as new evidence would be required to put to him.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters said: “Gardaí in Store Street have made no arrest in connection with the fatal road traffic collision on North Wall Quay on Monday, 31st August, 2020. Investigations are ongoing.”

Scrap

Up to three other people, all believed to be teenagers, are believed to have been in the car with the driver at the time of the hit and run and gardaí believe they know their identities.

Gardaí seized a car at Castleforbes Square in Dublin’s north inner city shortly after the fatal hit and run and they believe that vehicle was the vehicle that hit Mr Cortes.

It appears the car, which was effectively scrap, had been bought by local teenagers and was being driven around erratically before the crash.

The vehicle was captured in several locations on CCTV systems in the north inner city, including around the time of the fatal crash last Monday night. A very well attended vigil in honour of Mr Cortes, who had recently become engaged in Dublin, was held in Dublin last Wednesday.