Ten new advisors to junior ministers to be appointed

The Cabinet is to sign off on the appointment of 10 new advisors junior ministers after they “made the case” for the appointments.

Previously, Ministers of State were told that they would have to share a pool of advisors which caused consternation amongst some Ministers.

Sources say a number of junior ministers “made the case” for the hiring of extra advisors and there will now be an agreement to hire 10 such staff.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee defended the move on Tuesday afternoon.

In August, Cabinet Ministers agreed that newly-appointed junior ministers would not be given their own special advisers despite internal resistance from some Ministers of State.

The system which applied to the previous government, involving pooled advisers, was to remain in place.

At that time, some Ministers of State said privately that they were promised their own special advisers, and that they did not believe a pooled system will work.

The pay for special advisers is between €87,325 and € 101,114 for those who work with senior and “super-junior” Ministers who attend Cabinet, and between €67,659 and €78,816 for advisers to Ministers of State.

More to follow