Tenet earns $200M globally while Mulan opens to disappointing $23M in China

Published: 13:42 EDT, 13 September 2020 | Updated: 16:32 EDT, 13 September 2020

Christopher Nolan’s sci-fi epic Tenet amassed $200M globally, mostly thanks to overseas grosses, as the coronavirus pandemic has halted many audiences from seeing the spy flick in the States.

Warner Bros. is shielding domestic grosses for Tenet, but it generated $6.7M in US and Canada theaters during its second weekend of release, according to Variety.

Major markets in New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco remain closed, but 65-75% of theaters in the States have reportedly reopened at limited capacity.

The time-hopping movie will have to earn $450M in order to make any money from its $200M budget.

The flick features John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

And while Tenet earned $10M in China ranking third place, Disney’s Mulan reboot topped the box office there with a disappointing $23.2M debut despite 90% of Chinese cinemas reopening.

The $200M-budget feminist flick grossed $37.6M globally, but it’s been mired in controversy over scenes shot in Xinjiang where mostly Muslim ethnic Uighurs have been forced to live in labor camps.

Niki Caro’s live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name features Yifei Liu, Donnie Yen, Gong Li, and Jet Li.

Since September 4, Mulan has cost a $29.99 premium fee to stream, but it will be available to all Disney+ subscribers starting December 1.

Both Tenet and Mulan currently hold 75% critic approval ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

