Tennis club’s women support LASUTH health workers

Our Reporter

The women wing of the Yoruba Tennis Club has donated palliative items to frontline health workers and members of staff of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), who got infected with the coronavirus.

Chairperson of the Ladies Wing Mrs. Titilola Agbaje, while speaking at the presentation, said the donation stemmed from the need to constantly appreciate the effort of frontline workers.

She said: “We are not oblivious of the happenings in Nigeria and the world at large. We understand that living life has been more challenging and medical personnel risk their lives in order to take care of COVID-19 patients, yet they come to work and give their best. We have come to appreciate that effort and we pray earnestly that their effort will pay off at the end.”

Chairperson of the Welfare Committee of the Ladies Wing Mrs. Folake Ademiluyi said they came to LASUTH to appreciate the work of frontline personnel by giving the much that they can.

Chief Medical Director of LASUTH Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, who is also a member and past Chairman of the Yoruba Tennis Club, lauded the ladies wing of the club for remembering and reaching out to the medical officers. He emphasised that the sacrifice cannot be undermined and should be regularly rewarded.