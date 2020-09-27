Terra Kulture Partners With The Federal Ministry Of Information For “Nigeria’s Journey: Cycles Of Fashion Exhibition”

As part of our commemoration of Nigeria’s diamond jubilee, Terra Kulture in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture shall be hosting a series of multimedia exhibitions intended to explore the different ways socio-cultural influences have influenced and continue to influence the forging of a national identity from the diverse cultures that make up Nigeria.

Fashion has always been a valuable part of our culture, and its importance in our history cannot be ignored. Cycles of Fashion, the first of a series of culture-centric exhibitions, will capture the rich contributions of fashion and dress code to the Nigerian national identity.

Mrs Bolanle Austen-Peters, CEO of Terra Kulture and Executive Producer of this project, remarked in a statement, “Terra Kulture is committed to telling Nigerian stories and this exhibition affords another opportunity to do so. Ours is a country rich in culture, and we are showcasing differing expressions of our culture through the evolution of our fashion. In this way, we invite you to don new lenses that allow us to see the metamorphosis of Nigerian fashion from the nation-state’s coming into being through till independence. You will be immersed in an audio-visual experience that stimulates multiple senses, as we explore yet another facet of the Nigerian story, our Cycles of Fashion!”

This exhibition is curated by Oludamola Adebowale and Yakubu Yahaya, they are responsible for the direction of this exhibition, focusing it on Nigerian Fashion from 1900 to 1960, with historical and cultural references highlighting its importance in our cultural heritage.

Oludamola Adebowale is a leading curator who has been commissioned by Ogun State Government (African Drum Festival 2019), the British Council as well as Prof. Wole Soyinka. Mr Adebowale is quite knowledgeable on Nigerian history and cultural heritage.

According to Yakubu Yahaya, ‘the series of multimedia exhibitions is intended to explore the different ways socio-cultural influences have influenced and continue to influence the forging of a national identity from the different cultures that make up Nigeria.

The Cycles of Fashion will showcase the dress code as a major identifier of a people and their heritage.

Mr Timi Onibon of The History Studios adds that ‘as we define ourselves as a people and continue to introduce ourselves to the world, understanding who we were and are gives us the tools to tell our own true and authentic stories. Cycles of Fashion is the first in a series of exhibitions by Terra Kulture and we at The History Studios are excited to be supporting this effort’.

Opening Times: 10am – 6pm DAILY

Exhibition Dates: 1ST – 31ST OCTOBER 2020

Public Preview: THURSDAY OCTOBER 1ST 2020. 4PM

GRAND Opening: SATURDAY OCTOBER 3rd 2020. 3pm (Strictly by Invitation)

This project is supported by The Guardian Life.