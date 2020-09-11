Tesla Model Y owners’ photos of ‘cobbled together’ cooling system

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com

Tesla’s new Model Y vehicle costs more than $52,000, but it seems the firm ‘made a run to Home Depot’ for some the vehicle’s parts.

Images of the car’s cooling system surfaced online showing the structure is patched by faux wood trim.

The discovery was made by one owner who disassembled the Model Y to fix an issue, but spotted the DIY molding when they reached the Liquid Cooled Condenser (LCC) – and similar photos from other buyers were shared shortly after.

However, other Model Y owners have shared videos of their new vehicle with a more professional patch around the system – clear plastic parts instead of a wooden trim.

Tesla first unveiled its Model Y last year and began shipping the vehicle to customers this past March.

The car seats seven adults, with an option third row in the back, and is said to go from zero to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.

The starting price for this vehicle is $52,900, which frustrates those owners who opened the hood to see the fake wooden trim around the cooling system.

Someone made a run to Home Depot to make Q2 numbers,’ a Tesla Motors Club forum user joked in the original thread.

Some of the cooling systems were patched with plain white plastic trim

According to The Drive, the setup of the trim on the cooling system seems to provide strain relief for the strap holding it in place.

Electrek reported in June that after Tesla reopened its Fermont factor in California Model Y buyers have not been happy with their newly shipped vehicle.

Buyers told Electrek that their delivery was set end of June, but Tesla shared an update that orders were delayed due to defects.

However, other Model Y owners have shared videos of their new vehicle with a more professional patch around the system – clear plastic parts instead of a wooden trim

Riley Dove of Maryland ordered a Model Y In May, but when he arrive to pick it up he had to refuse the vehicle.

Dove cited a number of issues with the vehicle, including paint and trim problems, indentations in the seats and a loose seatbelt.

Other owners shared similar frustrations with their new Model Y that forced them to refuse delivery or use Tesla’s seven-day return policy.

CEO Elon Musk said that minimizing rectifications in Model Y production is a top priority in an email to employees: ‘It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimize rectification needs. I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now.’

The CEO also said that Tesla is was some issues with the general assembly of Model Y.