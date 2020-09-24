TETFund Inaugurates Standing Committee For Research And Development

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) on Thursday inaugurated its Standing Committee on Research and Development at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

The event was chaired by the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

The committee members – drawn from a pool of Nigerian researchers and innovators, representatives of relevant MDAs, and the private sector – are expected to drive TETFund’s intervention policy in public tertiary institutions towards the nation’s economic and technological competitiveness.

The Standing Committee will be chaired by Emeritus Professor Njidda Gadzama.