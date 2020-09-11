TGI employees provide one million free meals to vulnerable Nigerians

TGI Cares Fund, an employee-led charity initiative of Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, has commenced the provision of one million free meals in communities struggling with the economic impact of COVID-19.

The pandemic has left many vulnerable people in communities without a steady source of livelihood and these are those TGI Cares Fund is focusing solely on by supporting the communities with food items.

Speaking while handing over food items to FoodClique Support Initiative, an organisation that identifies and reaches out to the most vulnerable in communities, Group Human Resources Director and Coordinator of TGI Cares Fund, Mr Tominiyi Oni, reiterated the commitment of TGI employees to assisting under-privileged Nigerians.

“We are proud of our people who birthed this noble idea. These are difficult times, so I am elated that my colleagues have pooled resources together to kick-start this charity drive,” he said.

Receiving the items on behalf of FoodClique Support Initiative, Team Lead, Bolajoko Fadipe, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture and promised proper distribution of the food items to the most vulnerable in low-income communities across the country.

In its first phase, 280,000 meals have been provided for children, unemployed youths and women in Lagos State. Phase two of the charity drive would extend to other communities in the southwest and northern parts of the country.

It would be recalled that the TGI Group had previously donated the sum of N500 million to support Nigeria’s COVID-19 intervention fund organised by the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

It also donated food items to 2,000 families in Lagos, 500 families in Abuja, 500 families in Ogun and gave N20,000,000 to an Isolation and Treatment Centre in Lagos, among others.

