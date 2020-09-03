“The Batman” Filming Halted After Crew Member Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in the new Batman film | Image: Warner Bros

The filming of the new Batman film has been suspended after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement to Variety that, “A member of ‘The Batman’ production has tested positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols.”

“Filming is temporarily paused,” the spokesperson added.

This is coming three days after filming resumed after being shut down in early March due to the pandemic. Production crews had gathered at the studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, in August to work on sets after most had been placed on furlough.

According to Daily Mail, sources on the set said the cast and crew had been sent home after one of the team was struck by the virus.

The new Batman stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne (the character identified as Batman). Pattinson had to stay back in the UK, along with other cast members, when filming was originally suspended in March following the outbreak of the pandemic.

The film has approximately three months of filming left and hopes to be done filming by the end of the year as it is expected to be released to the cinemas in October next year.