The crisis of economic and political modernity

Nigeria is in the throes of a crisis of economic and political modernity. Reeling from the sudden impact of full deregulation and the steep increase in electricity tariffs, many of our compatriots are angry and disconsolate. They consider this the unkindest cut of all, particularly at a point when virtually all countries the world over are crouching from the devastating blows of Covid-19 and the unprecedented levelling of the global economy.

But we must not to lose sight of the bigger picture and so as not to confuse the symptoms with the real disease, it is imperative to impose some order and rationality on the debate. This is the only way to plot our way out of the immense fog of confusion and national hysteria.

Perhaps it is all a question of astute timing informed by emotional intelligence which has been in short supply in post-colonial governance in Nigeria. It is unfortunate that the regimen of full scale deregulation which had been in operation for quite some time was accompanied by official lying and dissembling about its true import.

It can be argued that a government that is critically cash-strapped and which had borrowed to a point of national coma has little room to manoeuvre in this matter than to raise levies. But that is also part of the problem. It is akin to robbing the already overburdened poor in order to sustain the lifestyle of the indolent rich and the chronically corrupt ruling elite.

Rather than mouthing the empty shibboleth of reducing class inequality and of lifting people out of poverty, what is actually on ground for everybody to see is the accelerating immiseration of the Nigerian people and their deepening impoverishment. But for some infrastructural projects of the government and their game-changing capacity, one would have been quick to aver that Nigeria has never had it so bad.

But rather than railing against the government and fulminating against its political and economic choices, it is better to engage the authorities over these choices and where they are leading the country irrespective of the official claims. There are times in politics when stated ideals clash with the reality on ground and when professed policies are at variance with the end result.

With his adoption of full scale deregulation, a floating currency and capitulation to market forces among other lynchpin of conservative monetarist economics it appears that General Buhari is now fully converted to neo-con social engineering in contrast with the ad hoc economic nationalism of his first coming as a military ruler.

The implication of this momentous shift to the right is that there are now no clear cut ideological differences between the two main political parties in contemporary Nigeria. There is nothing to distinguish one from the other in terms of coherent ideals apart from shop worn rhetoric of liberalization and deregulation. Both APC and PDP are right of the centre political rallies cut from the same conservative loin.

The de-radicalization of politics has significant implications for the political destiny of the nation. Under General Buhari’s watch, and without his having expressed any desire for the outcome, it would appear that the unification and homogenization of the Nigerian ruling class which Chief Obafemi Awolowo stood unwaveringly against throughout his lifetime has now come to pass.

It will be recalled that around 1958 Awolowo foresaw the disintegration of the Action Group into its unstable ideological component of royalist/conservative/ monarchist and left wing elements. But rather than bemoan his fate, the old Ikenne titan took a sharper lurch to the left, coming out with the ideology of democratic socialism.

In the First Republic, Awolowo fought against the feudal bastion of Nigerian politics until he was overwhelmed and rewarded with imprisonment. But in the Second Republic, an unyielding Awolowo returned to the anti-feudal rally with the socially conscious, internally democratic and progressive Unity Party of Nigeria in a polity that boasted of a far more left-wing party, the PRP, and the maverick GNPP led by Ibrahim Waziri.

In both republics before the military put in their boots, transformative strides were taken if not at the centre but definitely at the state or regional level in accordance with the moral and ideological clarity of the parties in control. Till date in the old west, the Yoruba people still remember Awolowo’s five great years of spellbinding transformation with reverence and affection.

There are two points to note in this development. First, we cannot discount the long night of military absolutism, the events leading to the collapse of General Babangida’s transition programme in vitro and the emergence of a new breed of soulless politicians in this process of gradual de-radicalization and the desiccation of true progressive politics in Nigeria.

Second and depending on the balance of political forces, it is not a crime per se for a polity to be dominated by two right of centre political parties. In other political climes, genuine conservative parties are driven by an authentic vision of the society which often translates into greater prosperity and political stability.

In Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, post-Khymer Rouge Cambodia and Botswana, essentially conservative political parties have wrought great political and economic transformation of their respective countries. It is noteworthy that all these countries are virtually homogenized in terms of ethnic, religious and cultural identities.

In a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural country like Nigeria dominated by two conservative parties obviously bereft of any overarching vision of how to transform the nation economically or politically, the homogenization of the ruling parties is bound to throw up grave existential problems. This has been long in coming, as Abiola’s mandate was traded away by members of his own party.

The situation is compounded by the apparent collapse of the Labour lobby as a political and ideological platform as a result of the rapid de-industrialization of the nation and the apparent co-optation and embourgeoisment of labour leaders. Labour has become a veritable object of national scorn and bitter derision.

The sharper polarization in the polity between the multi-ethnic political oligarchy and the vast teeming mass of the people is one of the tragic consequences of this collapse of the politics of vision. Given the total decimation of the middle class, there is no longer any buffer zone or middle ground.

In the light of the fact that the vast majority of the people no longer have any viable political outlet to channel their grievances or express their aspirations, the commodification of the electorate ensues. After the demobilization of electoral mercenaries, battles for economic survival are framed as wars of ethnic and cultural survival.

The kind of political cinematography that goes with this has already opened in Edo state with two ideologically neutered gladiators duelling unto death. This is principally a battle of personalities and political proxies with little to choose between the two contending parties. The irony is that the two principal prize fighters used to belong to the same stable.

As we move to the centre stage, the resurgence of the politics of ethnic identity that we are currently witnessing is likely to be a child’s play. The politics of ethnic identity will mutate or metastasize into the politics of ethnic separatism and continuing violent clashes among colliding modes of production with several ethnic platforms openly braying to be let out of the Nigerian conflagration.

This is how state incompetence and sheer lack of visionary impetus to reconfigure a badly fractured multi-national nation turns what should ordinarily be a struggle for the allocation of values and resources among countervailing elite forces into a nasty tribal melee. As it has been famously noted, those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.

As long as we have incompetent governments who refuse to learn from history, the subsidy bugbear is not about to depart. It will return to haunt us with its hoary fables. Thirty three years ago when the talk about the Structural Adjustment Programme was the rage of the moment, this columnist asked a simple question: Where is the structure to be adjusted?

One can understand a developed metropolitan economy adjusting or fine tuning its modus operandi. But what was a de-industrializing neo-colonial economy in need of a massive shot in the arm and the protection of its fragile human resources base “adjusting”? Nobody listened and it has been a humanitarian catastrophe ever since.

Eight years ago when the subsidy bugbear reared its head, this column noted that what is called subsidy is the optical illusion of the terminally corrupt elite. We argued that as long as Nigeria plays host to an indolent and gluttonous elite who produce nothing but want to enjoy the standard of living of western elites, as long as there is a run on the naira occasioned by dwindling production even in the agricultural sector, state larceny and spellbinding corruption, there will be further devaluation of the naira which will warrant further withdrawals of a phantom “subsidy”.

The recent revelation of massive corruption and official shenanigans in a government that came to power under the mantra of probity and ascetic piousness bears eloquent testimony to how deeply entrenched economic malfeasance has become in contemporary Nigeria. The fact that up till this moment no one has been called out for contributing to the economic adversity of the nation is a robust confirmation of the subsisting culture of impunity.

The brute fact is that the political elite are piling the pressure of stealing and economic mismanagement on the wretched of the land. From parity with the dollar around 1982, the naira has now plummeted to around five hundred to the dollar thirty eight years after. On the other hand, the trajectory of the Chinese currency around the same period tells its own story.

When Milton Friedman, the archpriest of monetarist economics and arguably the greatest conservative economic theoretician of the last century, was asked why he was always urging further belt-tightening and harsh deregulatory policies without any safety valve on fragile and combustible societies, he replied that without any great upheaval and chaos, there cannot be great progress.

While we are still waiting for the great progress, the upheaval is here.