World News

The Family Scars Left by the Beirut Blast

By
0
Post Views: Visits 23

I trace the arc of the scar on my shoulder with a finger and wonder what created the U-shaped gash. I obsessively watch videos of the Beirut blast and try to figure out how it engulfed us in shattered glass, splintered wood and jagged stone. Sometimes, I still feel the energy of the shock wave radiating off my back.

Thick shards of flying glass left my 4-year-old daughter, Iman, with still-tender scars that she will live with for the rest of her life. The ferocious Aug. 4 explosion, which killed more than 180 people and wounded…

CAN A COMPANY SURVIVE WITHOUT INVESTMENT IN 2020?

Previous article

Ministerial Scorecard: Nigeria’s technological breakthrough remains a dream despite Ogbonnaya Onu’s many promises

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News