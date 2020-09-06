The last days of history – Part 28

War In Heaven; War On Earth Cont.

More important than its physical location, however, is the message that God will one day destroy all evil and will vindicate and rescue His faithful people.

(10vii) The Antichrist And The False Prophet

“And I saw the beast, the kings of the earth, and their armies, gathered together to make war against Him who sat on the horse and against His army. 20Then the beast was captured and with him the false prophet who worked signs in his presence, by which he deceived those who received the mark of the beast and those who worshiped his image. These two were cast alive into the lake of fire burning with brimstone. 21And the rest were killed with the sword, which proceeded from the mouth of Him who sat on the horse. And all the birds were filled with their flesh.” (Rev19: 19-20)

19:19-21 The battle lines have been drawn, and the greatest confrontation in the history of the world is about to begin. The beast (the antichrist) and the false prophet have gathered the governments and armies of the earth under the Antichrist’s rule. The enemy armies believe they have come of their own volition; in reality, God has summoned them to battle in order to defeat them. That they would even presume to fight against God shows how their pride and rebellion have perverted their thinking. There really is no fight, however, because the victory was won when Jesus died on the cross for sin and rose from the dead. Thus, the evil leaders are immediately captured and sent to their punishment, and the forces of evil are annihilated.

“And he shall plant the tents of his palace between the seas and the glorious holy mountain, yet he shall come to his end, and no one will help him.” (Dan11: 45)

“He shall come to his end.” Though the antichrist will prosper for a time, there will be further battles with another king of the north and another king of the south, culminating in the battle of Armageddon, where the antichrist will be finally defeated by the sword of Christ’s mouth (i.e., by His Word) and be thrown into the lake of fire (Rev19: 20).

19:20 The Lake of fire burning with brimstone is the destination of the wicked. This lake is different from the bottomless pit (abyss) referred to in 9:1. The Antichrist and the false prophet are thrown into the lake of fire. Then their leader, the devil, Satan himself, will be thrown into that lake (20: 10), and finally Death and Hades (20:14). Afterward, everyone whose name is not recorded in the Book of Life will be thrown into the lake of fire (20:15).

The Devil Ends Up In Hell Fire



“The devil, who deceived them, was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone where the beast and the false prophet are. And they will be tormented day and night forever and ever.” (Rev20: 10)



“The devil…the lake of fire.” The power of Satan will not last forever, for God will throw him into the lake of burning sulfur (Isaiah14: 9-17). There he will not rule but will be tormented day and night forever.

The antichrist and his armies (Rev19: 19-21; Zech14: 1-5) and all who disobey the gospel (Ps110: 5; Isaiah66: 15-16; 2 Thes1: 7-10) are destined for hell.

Further notes on those destined for hellfire.

“Then Death and Hades were cast into the lake of fire. This is the second death.” (Rev20: 14)



“Death and Hades” are thrown into the lake of fire. God’s judgment is finished.



