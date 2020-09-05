‘The Masses Are With Us’: PDP Confident Of Victory In Ondo Election, Says Jegede

Candidate of the PDP for the 2020 Ondo Governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, spoke to reporters on September 5, 2020.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede on Saturday said his party was confident of victory.

Mr Jegede spoke to reporters after a stakeholders meeting held at the Oyo State Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, to strategise towards the election.

“The people of Ondo state have now seen the negative effects of APC administration,” Jegede said.

“If they are sure of their position, then they should not have threatened violence, they shouldn’t have said they are relying on federal might, which is what they have been saying all along.

“The masses are with us and they should not impose any violence on the state; let’s have a free and fair election, any day, any time APC will go down.”

The National Organising and Mobilising Secretary of the PDP, Sen. Austin Akobundu, also said the PDP will not take anything for granted in its quest to reclaim Ondo state.

The election is scheduled for October 10 with incumbent Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the APC also seeking re-election.

On Saturday, Akeredolu flagged-off his re-election campaign in Akure.

The event was graced by other APC Governors.