World News

The Movie Quiz: What is the last line in Chinatown?

By
0
Post Views: Visits 18

Plus: Riley and Elvis, Hitchcock and du Maurier, and if it sounds like an Orson Welles flick…

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown: Faye Dunaway noticed director Roman Polanski’s enjoyment of the scene in which she is slapped by Nicholson.

Jack Nicholson in Chinatown: Faye Dunaway noticed director Roman Polanski’s enjoyment of the scene in which she is slapped by Nicholson.

If you are reading this on The Irish Times app, click here to play.

More from The Irish Times

GO BACK

Error Image

The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.

Comment Sign In

Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

Forgot Password

Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Wales Announces Lockdown For Cardiff, Two Other Cities Over COVID-19

Previous article

Fortnite owner in multi-million deal to buy Irish entrepreneur’s kidtech company

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News