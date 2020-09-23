The pick of the Dublin restaurant meals to go

There are many options available, from a Michelin-star meal to fancy fish and chips



Restaurant meals to go, either ready to eat or requiring some minimal cooking and assembly, kept many businesses afloat and diners happy, during the spring lockdown. With Dublin temporarily closed for indoor dining, many are back in the market, and are being joined this time by lots of newcomers to the click and collect business model.

Here is a selection of the best of the boxes, from readymade meals to cook-at-home kits, available to order from restaurants across the capital city and county.

Liath To Go, Blackrock

liathtogo.com

Michelin-starred Liath are now doing at-home dining



Aim high and start with an order from a Michelin-starred restaurant. For €90 you can order a four-course meal for two, including a really nice bottle of wine. Orders are being taken online, and collection is from the restaurant on Saturday evening only, with allocated slots between 5pm and 7.30pm.This week’s menu is a version of the restaurant’s famous smoked eel, Parmesan, truffle cornet, in tart form, followed by Old Spot pork with kimchi and Alexander. Dessert is a pineapple, rum, vanilla confection, followed by an Irish and French cheese selection. There will be a little light cooking and plating up to be done, instructions are included and a video will be posted to show you how it’s done.

Mister S, Camden Street

misters.clickandcollection.com

There are three takeaway options here, available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The BoSsam feast, a giant Andarl Farm pork shoulder with all the trimmings, to feed up to eight, is sold out this week, but the Higgins Butchers côte de boeuf meal for two (€65) and the smoked pork belly meal for two (€50), both three-course feasts, are still available. From the same stable of restaurants, the Featherblade bacon cheeseburger box was one of the big hits of the spring lockdown, and it will be available for takeaway next week.

Etto, Merrion Row

etto.clickandcollection.com

Etto’s côte de boeuf meal for two. Photograph: Etto



There are a few options to choose from here including a weekly changing set menu for one (€32) – kudos for offering a solo meal – or two (€62); a côte de boeuf meal for two (€76); a salumi and nibbles platter for two (€15), or the restaurant’s signature dessert, red wine prunes and vanilla mascarpone (€7). Orders are taken online and can be collected Thursday to Saturday, 3pm-7pm. They’ll even deliver your order to your car boot if you pull up on the corner of Ely Place and call them on 01-6788872.

Michael’s, Mount Merrion

michaelsmountmerrion.clickandcollection.com

A seafood platter from Michael’s in Mount Merrion. Photograph: Michael’s in Mount Merrion



Collection slots are filling fast for this one, so you’ll need to plan ahead if you’re going to nab one of the signature fish and shellfish platters for two (€64), especially at weekends. It’s not just fish on offer here though, much of the popular neighbourhood restaurant’s menu is available to go, and it is on sale Tuesday to Sunday, 1pm-9pm.

Asador|Prado at Home

asador.ie

The surf ’n’ turf box from Asador|Prado at Home



You’ll have to wait till next week to order the all bells and whistles roast in a box from Asador and Prado restaurants. There will be a choice of a leg of lamb or a roast striploin of beef, with honey glazed carrots and parsnips, duck fat roasties, mangetout, stuffing, gravy and horseradish cream. It will cost €75 and feed five to six people. Click and collect Wednesday to Saturday, and delivery available on Fridays. The surf n turf box (€59), developed during the spring lockdown, is currently available to order online.

Bon Appetit, Malahide

bonappetit.ie/bon-appetit-take-away-menu

There is a comprehensive list of 30 menu items to choose from here, including a children’s menu, and a Wednesday special offer of two starters, two main courses, two sides and a bottle of house wine for €60. In addition, all wines are available at 50 per cent off the restaurant list price. Orders for collection, and delivery in Malahide only, available Wednesday to Sunday, 5pm-8.30pm.

Ananda, Dundrum

anandarestaurant.ie/dine-at-home-menu

Ananda is now doing a dine-at-home menu for collection



The food here is really top class, and the takeaway offering is superb. It’s available by call and collect, and orders can also be placed via Whatsapp, with designated collection times. The tasting menu for two at €70 includes a kebab selection, Goan seafood curry, butter chicken, Urulai roast potatpes, pulao rice, garlic coriander nan, and gulab jamun for dessert.

Riba, Stillorgan

ribarestaurant.ie

One of the early adapters to takeaway and delivery, Riba has a comprehensive menu available, but the star buy is the midweek special, fritto misto and chips, on sale Wednesdays and Thursdays only. For €14.50 you get chunks of cod, squid and prawns, in a light batter that miraculously stays crisp in its cardboard box, along with chips and two sauces, garlic aoili and ginger and honey dip.

China Sichuan, Sandyford

china-sichuan.ie

This outstanding Chinese restaurant took a long view on re-opening, and was about to open its doors this week, for the first time since the March lockdown, when the regional restrictions forced another delay. But its click and collect service, available Wednesday to Sunday, includes many of the customer favourites from the menu, as well as larder items including house-made chilli sauce and XO sauce, duck fat, and even strawberry and sichuan pepper jam.

Woodruff, Stepaside

woodruff.ie

There is a full restaurant experience, to take away, on offer at Woodruff. Snacks, starters, main courses, sides and desserts can be ordered from a weekly changing menu available Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It’s not a simplified version of the menu either, for example this this main course of Mayo blackface lamb rump, smoked shoulder, salt baked Castleruddery turnips, red kale, sweetcorn, house cider sauce (€29).

Baste, Clanbrassil Street

baste.ie

Andy Noonan’s low ’n’ slow barbecue skills are legendary, and with his insistence on only using free-range, high welfare meats from the likes of Peter Hannan, Higgins Butchers and FX Buckley, you know you’re in good hands when ordering from his Clanbrassil Street pop-up. The sides and sauces are epic too. This one comes highly recommended. Try the Whole Hogg barbecue box (€45)that feeds two, generously, with sugar pit bacon ribs, smoked pork shoulder, pork sausages, chargrilled flatbreads, Alabama white sauce, barbecue sauce, chimichurri, cucumber pickles, saurkraut, red onion pickles, sweet ‘n’ spicy slaw, purple potato salad, tomato and butterbean salad, pickled courgettes, ricotta and honey, and preserved lemon couscous with fresh herbs, raisins and toasted almonds.