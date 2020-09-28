The Police is always a friend, SUPOL Ladan insists

…As PPECF Plans nationwide enlightenment

The Police Public Enlightenment Campaign Forum, PPECF, led by its Chief Sheriff and National Coordinator, Sup Abdullahi A.U Ladan (SPY)has indicated willingness to embark on a National Enlightenment Programme on Community Policing, insisting that the Police is always a friend and not an enemy.

Speaking in an interview, Ladan who said the police was the most effective civil force that was closely linked with the civil populace, explained that over the years the Nigerian Police has performed and continued to perform creditably well, to the admiration and envy of many.

He said the forthcoming National Enlightenment Programme on Community Policing, was carefully planned over the years to once again, reach the public at different levels with booklets in English and Hausa, full of illustrations on how members of the Nigerian public could enjoy a beneficial relationship with the Police.

“It’s all about working together to fight crime and criminality. The authorities are working day and night to make the Nigerian society crime free. We want the public also, to understand that other citizens can be good and effective stakeholders in the fight against crime and other related activities in our societies,” he said.

Ladan who was full of commendation to the incumbent IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu for his “forthright and focused leadership”, explained that the programme would be in two stages, though would be organized simultaneously.

” The first stage is for those from Primary to Secondary School level, you know it will be good to catch them young .We’ve books with illustrations on how these targeted groups can be enlightened and educated on early warnings, how to call emergency and dedicated phone numbers at times of crisis, and so on.”

“The second phase is for the adult category with the same objective. For now, the books are in English and Hausa, but other languages will be used during the National Enlightenment campaign across the nation.

Ladan commended the Federal Government in its effort towards making “the Nigerian Police one of the best in the world, members of the National Assembly who had identified with the programme, members of the Police Affairs Commission and other stakeholders” poised to ensure a mutually beneficial relationship between the Nigerian Police Force and the public.

