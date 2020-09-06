The Queen avoids all fast food except bunless burgers which she eats with a knife and fork

By Bridie Pearson-jones For Mailonline

Published: 10:00 EDT, 6 September 2020 | Updated: 10:06 EDT, 6 September 2020

The Queen never eats fast food except burgers which she enjoys without a bun, her former chef has revealed.

Darren McGrady, 58, who was the personal chef to the Queen in the 1990s, told Insider that kitchen staff would make their own versions of takeout food for the royal family.

‘It always tickled me at Balmoral, we would make our own burgers,’ he explained. ‘They would shoot deer, and we would do venison burgers. There’d be gorgeous cranberry and everything stuffed into them, but we never set buns out.’

‘They would have burgers, but not the buns. So they would eat it with their knife and fork.’

Darren McGrady, 58, who was the personal chef to the Queen (pictured) in the 1990s, told Insider that kitchen staff would make their own versions of takeout food for the royal family

Darren, who was born in the UK but is now based in Texas, added that the Queen’s upbringing means ‘the only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea.’

It comes after the chef revealed Her Majesty has never eaten pizza.

Speaking to US weekly earlier this year, the chef said: ‘In the years that I cooked at [Buckingham] palace, the queen never had pizza. I didn’t start cooking pizza until I moved across to Kensington palace

In a video for Delish in March, the chef said that he regularly cooked Italian food when cooking for Princess Diana and Charles.

Darren (pictured), who was born in the UK but is now based in Texas, added that the Queen’s upbringing means ‘the only thing you would pick up and eat with your fingers is afternoon tea’

He added that the Prince of Wales loves organic farming and encourages royal staff to cook using food found on the Balmoral estate or on his Duchy of Cornwall.

Darren also explained that Italian food was a passion for the Prince, which is common within the royal family.

He said: ‘Whether it was risotto or polenta and healthy eating, when Princess Diana and Prince Charles ate together Italian food was often on the menu.

‘Princess Diana loved Italian food too as it was simple and she had lots of salads and for the boys some Italian pizza, what boys don’t love pizza? I know William and Harry did.

He added that Prince Charles spent a lot of time in Italy which is where his passion for food came from.

‘The Prince of Wales loved painting and I think going off to Italy and sitting there, I think that is where his passion for the beautiful countryside, and of course the food, came from,’ he said. ‘He’d take a little sandwich with him and maybe a piece of plum pudding.’