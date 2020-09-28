World News The Reality TV Host vs. the Velvet Shiv: Trump and Biden in Debates By Adam Nagourney 14 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 23 Joe Biden and Donald Trump will bring very different histories and styles to their presidential debate on Tuesday. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments