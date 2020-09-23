The Skinny Confidential founder shuts down Facebook group over ‘negativity’

The Skinny Confidential founder Lauryn Evarts Bosstick has been accused of ‘silencing women’ and ‘Black Lives Matter talk’ after shutting down her brand’s Facebook group over ‘negativity.’

The 34-year-old blogger and podcaster took to Instagram Stories to open up about her decision to archive the group last weekend, explaining she and her moderators couldn’t stop its 56,000 members from ‘attacking’ and ‘discrediting’ each other.

In her lengthy message, Lauryn alluded to political arguments among members and ‘tributes to iconic women’ — presumably late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — being used ‘to spread hate.’

‘About six months ago there started to be a ton of negativity in this group. Women attacking other women, women discrediting each other, and women trying to tear each other down,’ she wrote.

‘My few admins and I did our best to try and keep it a positive and respectable place where women could support women but with 56k+ women there are bound to be some people that want to spread negativity and not adhere to the terms we set in the group originally. Rules that included: no hate.’

Lauryn said that since the start of the Facebook group, she put rules in place that deemed discussions about politics and religion off-limits.

‘They were set to try and keep a POSITIVE space where women could talk about the issues we all face. Sharing tips and tricks and helping each other was the goal, always,’ she said. ‘Along the way, the group grew bigger and bigger.

‘There were exceptions to rules made because of the serious issues this country continues to go through this year,’ she added. ‘What we have found is that when you make exceptions to the rules the entire fabric of the group breaks down and CHAOS ensues.’

Lauryn, who welcomed her first child in January, said she had taken a break from the group for the last six months because she ‘wanted to stay away from any negativity in a year where we are already dealing with enough.’

‘Taking a step back made it worse,’ she admitted. ‘People who don’t know me, my platform, and what we stand for have entered this group and it became a VERY negative space VERY quickly.’

The influencer said she plans to keep the group archived until she feels people can be ‘civil’ toward each other.

‘I will not allow the brand I’ve built and the community we’ve all been a part of to participate in tearing down women,’ she said. ‘It’s about uplifting women from the start and if this group on Facebook can’t be that, then it can’t exist with my brand associated.

‘Some of you say I am silencing women. You are correct. I am silencing women set on tearing down other women. It’s one thing to post tributes to iconic women, it’s a whole other thing to use those tributes as opportunities to spread hate.’

Lauryn appeared to be alluding to arguments regarding Ginsburg’s death and President Donald Trump’s controversial decision to ignore her dying wish and name a new Supreme Court justice before a new president is elected.

‘ANYONE who spews hate on ANY of my platforms moving forward will be blocked and deleted immediately. I would NEVER come into your house or to your social media and spew hate so I expect the same respect,’ she continued.

‘This group and sub groups will be archived until we feel we can get back to a positive space. If we can. Like I said, ultimately myself and a few moderators simply cannot control 56k+ people,’ she added. ‘If you want to leave the group I understand. It may not be for you.

‘For those that want to stay and be civil, we welcome you if it re-opens. Thank you to SO many of you who provided laughs, good energy, and valuable tips — you’re amazing. I see your positivity.’

New York Times technology reporter Taylor Lorenz tweeted about The Skinny Confidential Facebook group being shut down on Monday, saying: ‘This was one of the largest and most active female-focused podcast groups on FB.’

‘Apparently the “negativity” she’s alluding to here was in part women just trying to call out racism. Also her husband has posted anti-mask COVID denier type content,’ she added, sharing a tweet from Cristina Lopez.

Cristina called out Lauryn and her husband Michael Bosstick while sharing screenshots from his saved Instagram Stories.

‘Screw that. I cannot follow her or her husband or anything they put out. He’s come out as anti mask, most likely anti BLM with a dash of toxic masculinity. It’s a shame he founded @dearmediastudio,’ she wrote. ‘Here’s some wonderful screenshots of Michaels stories (saved on his insta).’

‘Just shut the f**k up with your high horse, self righteous, holier than thou. crying, b******g, and complaining about what others are choosing to do. This is America. Keep it free,’ he wrote in a post about coronavirus lockdowns.

Cristina also noted she used to be a member of the group, but she left after Lauryn put an end to discussions about the Black Lives Matters movement.

‘I’m proud of the ppl who spoke up against the group & the way she was running it, I left when she silenced BLM talk, even resources,’ she wrote. ‘I know many stayed to try and create dialogue or change but I guess Lauryn isn’t having it.’

‘Unfollow The Skinny Confidential if you haven’t already; she and her husband are bourgeois a**holes,’ another person tweeted.

‘I was a part of this Facebook group,’ someone else shared. ‘@laurynevarts failed to create a safe space for the women of color/minority women in the group. Racism and hate were left unchecked and it was horrific to watch.’

Some Twitter users noted they have seen similar things happen in other Facebook groups, with one person pointing out that people are fed up with influencers ignoring what’s going on in the world.

‘Even the comments of one of the OG millennial bloggers that I follow have blown up because their content is so vapid. People don’t want “beauty products that look good on your shelf” when the world is burning!!!’ one Twitter user commented.

‘It’s interesting to watch this happen with a lot of Facebook groups recently. Primarily spaces that cater to white women,’ another added.