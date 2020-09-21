There Is No More APC, It Is Only Respect For Buhari That Is Keeping Us Together – Okorocha

Senator Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo state, has broken his silence on the internal crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following the party’s defeat in the Edo governorship election.

Okorocha who represents Imo West senatorial district said there is no more APC, adding that what is left of the ruling party is the respect for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former governor who is an APC founding member attributed the crisis rocking the party to the alleged relegation of the founding leaders to the background.

According to Okorocha, all founding leaders of the party apart from President Buhari have been schemed out.

According to Daily Trust, Okorocha made this known on Sunday, September 20, when he addressed newsmen in Abuja.

He also said that the party has abandoned the progressive and democratic ideals on which it was founded.

“Now the founding fathers of the part are relegated to the backgrounds and people are coming with different interests making us play the same kind of politics that PDP played,” Okorocha said.

Okorocha said the party cannot get it right unless the leaders go back to where they all started.

“There is no more APC, what we have is the respect for President Muhammadu Buhari, that is what is keeping us together. What we have is our respect for the person of President Buhari and we still believe that something can be done.

“That trust and respect are what we still call APC, outside that, respect for President Buhari and the trust and belief that he could wake up one day and correct all these injustices and make it fine.

That is the only thing that is keeping the APC, if not that, I don’t think there is anything like APC because people are beginning to get fed up. Again, PDP is not even better, the party has its own challenges,” Okorocha said.

