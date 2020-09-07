There’ll be consequences if we subsidise petrol prices, says Buhari

President Mohammadu Buhari on Monday warned of dare consequences if his administration resumes the business of fixing or subsidising Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol.

He said a return to the old order will force the resumption of the scenario that had characterised the country but now a thing of the past.

The President spoke in his address at the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and top government functionaries, held at the State House Conference Centre, Aso Villa.

“There are several negative consequences if Government should resume the business of fixing or subsidizing PMS prices. First of all, it would mean a return to the costly subsidy regime. Today we have 60% less revenues, we just cannot afford the cost,” President Buhari said.

The second danger, President Buhari said, “is the potential return of fuel queues which has, thankfully, become a thing of the past under this administration.

“Nigerians no longer have to endure long queues just to buy petrol, often at highly inflated prices. Also, as I hinted earlier, there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the revised 2020 budget, simply because we are not able to afford it, if reasonable provisions must be made for health, education and other social services. We now have no



choice.”

Represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the event, President Buhari assured that his administration will remain to its sundry responsibilities, adding that his government was now faced with the task of working to prevent exploitation of the citizens as well as arbitrary price hike by marketers.

“The role of government now is to prevent marketers from raising prices arbitrarily or exploiting citizens. This was why the PPRA made the announcement a few days ago setting the range of prices that must not be exceeded by marketers. The advantage we now have is that anyone can bring in petroleum products and compete with marketers, that way the price of petrol will keep coming down.”

President Buhari who lamented the recent adjustment in the country’s electricity tariff said that the government was poised to address the lingering power sector challenge which has remained a top priority for his administration.

“The other painful adjustment that we have had to make in recent days is a review of the electricity tariff regime. If there is one thing that we have heard over and over again, it is that Nigerians want consistent and reliable power supply. So, the power sector remains a critical priority for the administration.

“Protecting the poor and vulnerable, while ensuring improved service in the power sector, is also a major priority for Government. And our policies, like the social investment programmes and other socio-economic schemes to benefit Nigerians.

“The recent service-based tariff adjustment by the Discos has been a source of concern for many of us. Let me say frankly that like many Nigerians I have been very unhappy about the quality of service given by the Discos. That is why we have directed that tariff adjustments be made only on the basis of guaranteed improvement in service.

“Under this new arrangement, only customers who are guaranteed a minimum of 12hours of power and above can have their tariffs adjusted.

Those who get less than 12 hours of supply (Band D and E Customers) will not see any tariff adjustment. The poor and underprivileged who were on R1 lifeline tariffs in the old structure will be maintained on lifeline tariffs, meaning that they will experience no increase.

Government has also taken notice of the complaints about arbitrary estimated billing. Accordingly, a mass metering program is being undertaken to provide meters for over 5 million Nigerians, largely driven by preferred procurement from local manufacturers – creating thousands of jobs in the process.

“NERC has also been instructed to strictly enforce the capping regulation which will ensure that unmetered customers are not charged beyond the metered customers in their neighbourhood.