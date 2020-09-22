Daily News

There’s nothing new about National Resources Bill — Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed

Soni Daniel – Abuja

The Federal Government says there is nothing new about the National Water Resources Bill now generating controversy across the land.

Information Minister, Lai Mohamed, made the declaration at a joint news conference with his Water Resources counterpart, Suleiman Hassan in Abuja.

Mohammed said the bill contains nothing new but an amalgamation of existing water laws to make it relevant to modern dynamics.

The government, he said, has no hidden agenda regarding water resources management and should be seen as such.

