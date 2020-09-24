Daily News

Thieves Steal John Paul II’s Blood From Italian Church

By
0
Post Views: Visits 61
A relic, a vial containing a few drops of the blood of former Pope John Paul II, was stolen from the cathedral in Spoleto, Umbria (Italy).

Thieves have stolen a vial containing several drops of blood of the late pope John Paul II from a church in the Italian city of Spoleto, the Vatican news site said Thursday. 

Police have opened an investigation into the theft of the relic Wednesday night from the church in Umbria in central Italy, Vatican News reported.

“I dare to hope that it’s a shallow act that was not intended to offend the sensibilities of the faithful,” the report quoted Spoleto Archbishop Renato Boccardo as saying.

“I also dare to hope that this rash act wasn’t done to make money.”

The vial was given to the church in 2016 by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz, then archbishop of Krakow, who was a longtime aide to the Polish pope who died in 2005.

-AFP


Yemi Alade Wants To Help Women In New U.N. Role

Previous article

Tearful Suarez Says Goodbye To Barca Ahead Of Atletico Switch

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News