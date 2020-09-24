Thirty-six communities submerged by flood in Niger state

By Wole Mosadomi

No fewer than thirty-six communities have been submerged by flood in Lapai Local government areas of Niger state.

National Kakanda Development Association (NKADA) in a press release stated that many houses, farms, and livestock worth millions of Naira were completely washed away. The release which was jointly signed by the Association President, Alhaji Ismaila Ayuba and General Secretary Umar Apataku however said that no life was lost to the flood.

The statement added that the affected people are currently being camped in Muye, Bina, Cheku, Kuchi, Yelwa, and Dagbaje – Woro respectively. According to the statement, “those displaced are presently starving as they lack food, shelter, and medical care like drugs.

Villages mostly affected are Ebwa, Apataku, Arah, Kuchi among others.

“We are deeply in pains as our herds of cattle, rice farms, maize, and cassava crops were completely destroyed” the statement declared.

The Association had on 16th September 2020 alerted the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in a letter reminding him of the proposed resettlements of flood-affected Kakanda communities of Lapai Local Government.

According to the letter, “We refer to letters LPLG/WKS/31/VOL II dated 02/09/2016 and others since 2012 on the above subject matter.

Sir, the devastating reoccurrence of the perennial flood is unbearable due to the loss of human lives, animals, farm crops, and other property.

“We appeal to our listening Governor to resettle the affected communities on the sites identified in Kolu and Madalla of Lapai LGA, Niger State for easy accessibility and safety,” the Community remarked in the statement.

“The resettlement, if achieved will bring a lasting solution to flood disaster in the area”. It concluded.

Vanguard