Those pushing for water resources bill have ulterior motive – Adejuwon

By Jimoh Babatunde

Dr Franklin Adejuwon, a former Minister in the Ministry of Agriculture and natural resources, described those behind the proposed bill on the acquisition of inland waters and their banks by the federal government as having an ulterior motive.

Speaking with Vanguard, Adejuwon called on the proponents of the bill to take into consideration the political, moral, economic, constitutional sensitivity and implications to the entire country especially to the south-west and south-east of the nation.

“Very sad indeed the proposed bill on the acquisition of inland waters and their banks by the federal government, having been rejected twice by the house of assembly has resurfaced again. Why the desperation if there is no ulterior motive behind the enactment of such a bill?

“Nigerians have cried out and have appealed to those in power to desist from provoking a dangerous situation capable of sparkling disdain in our polity and provoking unwanted unrest.

“The proponents of this bill which is basically the government should hasten to take into consideration the political, moral, economic, constitutional sensitivity and implications to the entire country especially to the south-west and south-east of the nation which lye conspicuously within the geographical zone of the pursuit of this bill.

“Could this be a deliberate clandestine ambition to rewrite the constitution of the country by damaging or even annulling the fabric of our nation as a federation and returning us to the colonial status quo?

Adejuwon, who once served as commissioner for Home Affairs and tourism Lagos State, said there is need to be sympathetic and even sensitive to the interest and fundamental rights of the common man, peace of the nation.

VANGUARD