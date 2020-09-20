Thousands Attend Burial Of Emir Of Zazzau In Zaria

Thousands of sympathizers attended the funeral prayers of the late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris at his palace in Zaria Kaduna State.

He was buried inside the palace near the graves of his predecessors.

The late Emir died on Sunday at the 44 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Among the dignitaries that attended the funeral include the state Governor Nasir El-Rufai and traditional rulers from various parts of the north.

The Chief of Staff to the president, Professor Ibrahim Gambari led the federal government’s delegation on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.