Thousands of Trump supporters hold more ‘Great American Boat Parade’ events over Labor Day Weekend

Hoards of flag-waving President Trump supporters sailed into the waters again on Sunday for a series of boat parades after several vessels sunk and were capsized in Texas.

Labor Day Weekend in the United States this year comes just three months before the highly polarized presidential election in November, and a number of conservatives have lifted their anchors to show their support for President Trump.

At least nine cities across the country, from California to Georgia and back again, hosted Great American Boat Parade events to herald the current Commander-in-Chief for a second term.

Just one day before, officials said that five boats sank during a Trump boat parade at Lake Travis, Texas, amid a flurry of distress calls.

Lake Travis, a reservoir on the Colorado River, is known for its hazardous sailing conditions at times and has been the site of dozens of boating accidents over the years. No injuries or deaths were reported.

A man is seen wearing a rubber mask bearing the likeness of U.S. President Donald Trumo on a boat on Lake Lanier during a ‘Great American Boat Parade’ in Cumming, Georgia

People watch as planes fly in formation over Lake Lanier where the ‘Great American Boat Parade’ in support of President Donald Trump was under way in Georgia

Georgia

Thousands of ‘Keep America Great Again’ supporters participated in the Great American Boat Parade at Lake Lanier on Sunday.

Organizers said that around around 700 vessels participated in the event, but the Georgia Department of Natural Resources estimated that almost 4,000 people showed up.

Georgia DNR Game Warden Kevin Goss told 11 Alive that the surprising number includes spectator boats as well. The agency will get a more exact count after they review aerial images.

Two women are seen on a boat during a ‘Great American Boat Parade’ in support of President Donald Trump on Lake Lanier on Sunday

Luckily, the waters on Sunday were fairly calm and Goss said no issues were reported.

‘It went really smooth, we haven’t received any reports of boats sinking or swamping or getting turned over,’ he said.

Organizers of Georgia’s Great American Boat Parade said the event was meant to show support for ‘the leadership of this great nation’ and first responders.

A man sporting U.S. patriotic garb, with ‘USA’ written on the back, is shown at a restaurant on Lake Lanier during a ‘Great American Boat Parade’

Boats floating on Lake Lanier on Sunday adorned American flags, President Donald Trump campaign flags and others

Sophia Rosin (pictuerd) is seen in the back of an SUV at Lake Lanier during the ‘Great American Boat Parade’ in support of President Donald Trump in Cumming, Georgia

‘Let’s come together as Brothers and Sisters and celebrate these very freedoms,’ the group wrote on the Facebook event page.

Elaine Hill, a local resident, heard about the event and ventured out to see the inaugural event.

‘They’re out here doing something they enjoy and they’re not hurting anybody,’ said Hill. ‘They’re just peaceful people for Trump.’

Goss said participants at the Lake Lanier boat parade followed local rules and the county never contacted the agency. In addition to the George DNR, agencies from Hall, Forsyth Gwinnett County were there.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump are seen at a restaurant on Lake Lanier with ‘Make America Great Again’ hats and drinks on Sunday

Washington D.C.

Further north, a similar event was held by organizers in the Potomac River when hundreds of boars arrived on Sunday afternoon

Stephanie Christacos, who helped organize the event, told WUSA 9 that their Great American Boat Parade was meant to create excitement around Trump’s 2020 bid.

‘It’s all grassroots, I’m just a mom,’ said Christacos. ‘I love our country, and I want to be safe. And I believe that’s President Donald Trump.’

The boat party, or the ‘Trumptilla’, began the journey from the Old Dominion Boat Club in Alexandria and then headed for the Memorial bridge.

‘The enthusiasm is off the charts,’ said organizer Mae Snow.

Trump supporters taking part in Washington D.C.’s Great American Boat Parade pose with a cardboard cutout of President Trump on Sunday

A person dressed as President Donald Trump drives a jet ski during the ‘Nation’s Capital Trumptilla Boat Parade’ on the Potomac River in Washington D.C.

Supporters of President Donald Trump participate in the ‘Nation’s Capital Trumptilla Boat Parade’ on the Potomac River on Sunday

The organizers, including Carole Berman, said the President has their unwavering support in spite of the anti-military statements her reportedly made about veterans or polls that label Biden the front runner.

‘I’ve never been polled. I’ve never been polled. I’ve never been. I don’t believe in the polls and I don’t think most people do,’ they said.

More importantly, Christacos said, people need to get out and vote for the November election.

‘Everybody has to get out to vote. Get out to vote, do not sit home,’ she added.

One participant, Art Barletta, told WUSA 9 that he voted for Republicans in 2016 and felt is was important to show support for the party.

A source just sent me this video of the Trump boat parade in DC. Says “The Georgetown patrol is not allowing us to enter.” When asked how many boats. I was told around 500. pic.twitter.com/Y4iflFFybw — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) September 6, 2020

The U.S. Capitol is seen as supporters of President Donald Trump participate in the ‘Nation’s Capital Trumptilla Boat Parade’ on Sunday in Washington D.C.

He admitted, however, that Trump had not made good on all his promises.

‘Campaign promises never come to reality all the time,’ said Barletta, who added that he still believed Trump should get a second term.

‘He needs to unite the country. He needs to get equality for everybody. He needs to get equality for everybody that’s not been born yet,’ said Barletta.

Pennsylvania

Hundreds of Trump supporters sailing through the waters were also spotted at Pennsylvania’s Erie.

‘It just shows a lot of love for America’s values and our love for our president and our support,’ said Adam Stanzzyk, a person who attended on Sunday.

According to Your Erie, this particular event was organized by a 19-year-old student from Gannon University who wished to stay anonymous due to death threats.

Participants in a boat parade in support of President Donald Trump enter Presque Isle Bay in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Sunday to show support for Trump ahead of the election

Pictured: A Donald Trump boat parade passes the marina at Shikellamy State Park on the Susquehanna River

The Great American Boat Parade was met with some protesters who opposed the event, but no reports of confrontations or altercations were made

The boats gathered at Presque Isle before navigating to Dobbins Landing just 10 miles away.

One person visiting Erie said the amount of boats sailing was shocking.

‘Seventy five boats more boats have shown up and I think about 95% of them have Trump flags on them so that’s pretty cool. Great show of support for our president. There really is a silent majority out here,’ said Mark Webb.

Erie County Councilman Brian Shank, a local conservative politician, welcomed Trump supporters and others to the event.

Shank: ‘Put a thing on Facebook and said hey we got a boat parade coming in we want to come out and show our support for the folks out on the water’

A boat taking part in boat parade for the re-election of President Donald Trump passes the marina at Shikellamy State Park on Lake Augusta near Sunbury, Pennsylvania

‘Put a thing on Facebook and said hey we got a boat parade coming in we want to come out and show our support for the folks out on the water,’ said Shank.

‘So we got together a couple of friends. It’s a beautiful day and is what freedom is all about.’

A small group of counter-protesters arrived to the event, resulting in a back and forth with Trump supporters.

Shank said that the difference in opinion is what makes the country great.

‘That’s what makes America great. We’re allowed to have a difference of opinion.’

A Great American Boat Parade was also held near the Owensboro Riverfront of the Ohio River.

Those organizers said that in addition to supporting Trump, the event allowed Indiana and Kentucky boaters social time during the pandemic.

Pictured: local residents participating the Great American Boat Parade at the Ohio River parked along the shoreline and watched the boats sail by

San Diego

In San Diego, California, tens of thousands of Trump supporters lined the San Diego Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Around 2,000 boats outfitted in Trump 2020 flags, controversial Confederate flag and a host of American flags as they floated.

Tens of thousands of supporters stood along the shoreline, many of them waving banners and flags, and chanted ‘four more years!’

Californians watching the Great American Boat Parade in San Diego chanted ‘four more years’ as around 2,000 boats sailed by

Tens of thousands of people line the shore of the San Diego Bay to support President @realDonaldTrump during the boat parade. Around 2,000 boats participating and people from the shore can be heard chanting, “4 more years” Here is a portion of the route along Harbor Island. pic.twitter.com/3VNfCemQDG — KUSI News (@KUSINews) September 6, 2020

The event began at 11:30am with the participating boats lined up for the national anthem at noon.

CBS8 reports that a skydiver with an American flag performed a jump just after the Star Spangled Banner to kick off the festivities.

The event was organized by the Military Appreciation Channel near the Naval Base Point Loma.

Nearly 90 miles north, a similar event was held at Newport Beach Harbor.