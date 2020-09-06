Three feared killed, seven kidnapped in fresh attacks on Kaduna villages

Three persons have been reported killed and seven others kidnapped in a Sunday morning attack on two villages in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

National President of Adara Development Association, Mr. Awemi Dio Maisamari, confirmed the development in a statement to journalists on Sunday.

But Kaduna Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige, told The Nation he was going to find out about the incident and get back.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai has received security briefs on the attacks, describing them as sheer evil, which stand condemned.

According to Aruwan, the Governor received briefs on the situations in Kidandan, Rigachikun, Kuyanbana, Buruku general area and Buda within five LGAs.

He consoled families that lost their loved ones in the attacks.

“Government condoles with the families that lost their loved ones to the sheer criminality of the bandits. Security agencies have been directed to double up and intensify operations against bandits and raids on their hideouts.

“Our communities are strongly urged to stand together to confront criminality. Bandits should not be allowed to inflict such pain and then have their actions be allowed to divide their victims along religious and ethnic lines. This criminality is an attack on our unity and collective wellbeing,” Aruwan said.

Maisamari gave the names of the people killed in the attack on Adara community of Buda in Buda Ward as: Rev. Alubara Audu, 45; Adamu Tata, 40 and Ishaku Peter, 37.

He lamented Adara communities have been under consistent attacks despite peace accord between them and Fulani settlers.

According to him: “Today, Sunday, 6th September, 2020 at 2.00am, the Adara community of Buda, in Buda Ward of Kajuru LGA came under another deadly attack from suspected Fulani militia.

“The premeditated and unprovoked attack claimed the lives of three people namely Rev. Alubara Audu, 45, with 5 children; Adamu Tata, 40, with 4 children and Ishaku Peter, 37, with 5 children.

“Furthermore, the following persons were abducted: Sani Peter, 25 and Esther Sani Peter, 20.

“At around the same time, the terrorists also abducted five people from neighboring Kemara Rimi community of Buda Ward. They are: Ojo Aminu, 35, Danfulani Makaranta, 37, Namiji Gwamna, 36. Ali Musa, 36 and Grace Mathew, 16.

“These callous and barbaric attacks sometimes abate but never really stop in Adara community.

“On Sunday 16th August, 2020, another fatal attack occurred at Kallah village on the banks of river Kaduna.

“This resulted in the death of Mr. Danladi Abashi, a 50years old farmer who ventured near the villages that were invaded and are still occupied by Fulani herdsmen in the Kallah/Gefe/Libere area of Kajuru LGA.

Read Also: Doctor dies in Kaduna

“His body was only recovered with the help of the police because the herdsmen disallowed Adara people from even approaching the occupied enclave.

“Similarly, the incidents of abductions of innocent people for ransom are also continuing. On 27th August, 2020, five incidents of kidnapping occurred including that of Daniel Shuaibu and Abednego Paul from their residence at Maraban Kajuru.

“During the operation, Mr. Sunday Barau was shot and injured and the abductees are still with their abductors because his helpless family has been unable to meet their demands.

“Another of the incidents is that of the abduction of Master Pius Gargai who was abducted from their family residence at Maraban Rido.

“He too is still with the kidnappers because of inability to meet their demands. Also, on 2nd September, 2020, four persons were abducted from Rafin Roro village in Kasuwan Magani Ward of Kajuru LGA. One of them managed to escape and three are still being held.

“With the continuation of such hostilities by Fulani herdsmen even when various peace moves are being initiated, it is becoming clearer that the purported dialogue is serving as a diversion to enable the attackers to continue their diabolical activities. We are left wondering whether it is worthwhile engaging in such dialogue and peace talks if this continues.’’