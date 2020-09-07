Three Killed, 14 Injured In Ondo Road Accident

A map of Ondo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

Tragedy struck in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State following a road accident that claimed some lives and injured others.

Channels Television learned that three commuters were killed and 14 others sustained various degrees of injuries in the fatal crash that occurred along the Owo/Ikare-Akoko area of the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson of the Ondo State Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Omotola Ogunbanwo.

She said the accident which happened on Sunday evening, was reported to have been caused by the driver of a Blue DAF Trailer with no registration number, which had a brake failure and crushed two other vehicles.

A white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number BDF731XT, and a blue Mercedes Benz towing truck with no registration number were also involved in the accident.

According to her, the injured victims have been taken to the General Hospital, Ikare-Akoko, for treatment; while the remains of the dead have been deposited at the morgue at the General Hospital, Iwaro, Oka-Akoko.

The FRSC Spokesperson advised motorists to avoid over-speeding and dangerous driving.

She also urged them to avoid night journey, obey traffic rules, and ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any trip.