Three Killed As Flood Destroys Several Houses In Kaduna

A photo of flood disturbing a community in Kaduna

At least three people have been killed and several houses destroyed due to heavy flooding in some communities in Kudan Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The flooding, which occurred after long hours of heavy downpour on Thursday and Friday, forced many residents out of their homes.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, Abubakar Hassan who confirmed the incident during an assessment tour of Hunkuyi, Likoro, Kudan, and other communities that were affected by the flood, attributed the incident to people building houses along water channels and near river banks.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted flooding occasioned by heavy rainfall in many states across the country including Kaduna.

Just about two weeks ago, no fewer than 700 houses were submerged after hours of heavy downpour in the state capital and other surrounding communities.

Although most of the affected structures were built with mud, their erection along water channels and on top of drainages largely contributed to their collapse.

The residents are now stranded with nowhere to go.