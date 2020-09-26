Three Killed As Truck Plunges Into Epe River

The truck being pulled out from the Berger bridge. Credit: LASEMA

Three persons have lost their lives and several others have gone missing after a truck fell off the Berger bridge into the Epe river in Lagos State.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this to Channels Television on Saturday said the bodies of three adult males have been recovered.

According to him, the agency received information late last night of the accident involving a Volvo tipper that fell off the bridge.

Oke-Osanyintolu explained that upon arrival at the accident incident, it was discovered that the six-tyre truck was loaded with sand, adding that the number of occupants was unknown.

“The six-tyre Truck has been located and retrieved along with the bodies of three adult males.

“A combined team of Agency responders, Marine Rescue Unit (LASWA & LASEMA) Nigeria Police and Local Divers have been carrying out Search and Rescue operations,” he said.

See Photos Below: