Three more people die from COVID-19 complications in Nigeria

Three more people have died from COVID-19 complications, taking the total number of deaths from the virus to 1,116.

Despite the toll of over a thousand deaths from COVID-19 complications, many of the country’s 36 states do not have teams of trained staff for handling COVID-19 burials, according to the latest Health Preparedness Index for states published by SBM, a leading intelligence platform.

Meanwhile, Nigeria also recorded 136 coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 58,198, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The update showed that about 49,722 of the over 58,000 infected persons have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country’s 36 states and the federal capital, Abuja.

Only about 7,000 infections are still active in the country, one of the lowest in the past four months, suggesting that the nation has gone past its worst phase of the virus.

The new cases, according to the NCDC, were found in the following 16 states: Lagos (41), Ogun (27), Rivers (19), Abia (10), Oyo (6), Plateau (6), Bauchi (5), Ondo (5), Ekiti (4), Kaduna (4), Edo (3), Ebonyi (2), Bayelsa (1), Delta (1), Osun (1), Yobe (1).

Lagos, Nigeria’s coronavirus hotspot with almost 19,000 infections and 205 deaths came tops on the latest daily tally with 41 cases.

Over 500,000 of Nigeria’s 200 million people have been tested thus far.

