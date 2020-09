File photo: PSG logo

Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday announced “three new positive cases” of Covid-19 in their squad, taking the total number of players to have contracted the virus to six.

“The latest Sars CoV2 tests carried out on the Paris Saint-Germain playing staff have confirmed that there are three new positive cases,” the French champions said in a tweet.

Neymar was one of those revealed to have tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

