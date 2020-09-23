Daily News

Three suspected bandits arrested in Oyo

A team of policemen and members of vigilante members have arrested three suspected bandits in their hideout in a forest in the Igbeti-Kishi area of Oyo State, police spokesman Olugbenga Fadeyi said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the suspects were arrested on Sunday.

Four AK47 rifles, N78,000, four cell phones and various fetish charms  were reportedly recovered from the suspects.

In Ogun, police on Tuesday paraded six suspected armed robbers allegedly operating in army uniform on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Parading the men in Abeokuta, Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun said the suspects were arrested in  different hideouts within and outside the state by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad  (SARS).

