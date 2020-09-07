Thugs Lay Siege, Hijack Ondo State House Of Assembly

Political thugs numbering about 100 have reportedly hijacked the Ondo State House of Assembly complex.

The presence of the thugs as early as 7:30 am at the National Assembly have left residents of the state stunned.

The thugs, according to reports, hijacked the assembly to prevent the resumption of nine lawmakers whose suspension was quashed by the court last week.

Recall that the nine lawmakers were suspended by the Assembly for refusing to sign the impeachment notice served on the deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.

The timely intervention of police detectives has, however, prevented the thugs from entering into the complex as they mounted barricades at the entrance of the complex.

Update shortly…

Like this: Like Loading...