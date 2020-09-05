Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Tiffany Haddish | Image: Amy Sussman/Shutterstock

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has revealed she tested positive for coronavirus in an interview with American physician and immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The “Girls Trip” actress told Fauci in a video posted on her Youtube page that she had contracted coronavirus around three months ago after two people she had been in contact with contracted it.

“I was working on a movie, and someone in the movie contracted coronavirus, right? I wasn’t in direct contact with them, but they sent all of us home and stopped the movie. Then they suggested that I go get tested. I went and got tested, got the results two days later, they said I did not have the coronavirus,” Haddish said.

“Then someone else I know who was around the week before, they contracted the coronavirus and so I went and got tested again… Anyway, I get the test, I’m not feeling any symptoms or anything, it comes back two days later and they say I did have the virus.”

Hadish said she went self-quarantine after the test came out positive. She later tested again and the test showed that she no longer had the virus.

“That was three months ago. I’ve been tested 12 times now because I’ve been working and everything. Then I get tested again, no virus, and then I had them test me for antibodies again, and then they said I don’t have any antibodies,” she added. “So I think I’m superhuman.”

Dr. Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

He encouraged Haddish that she did the right thing by getting tested often and self-quarantining.

“The most important thing is that you have the societal responsibility not to be propagating the outbreak,” Fauci said. “To be part of the solution, not the problem.”

Haddish gained prominence with her role as Nekeisha Williams on the NBC sitcom The Carmichael Show. Her breakthrough came in 2017 for starring in the comedy film Girls Trip, garnering acclaim for her role as Dina. She earned a Primetime Emmy Award for her work as a host of a Saturday Night Live episode as well as published a memoir, titled The Last Black Unicorn, in the same year.