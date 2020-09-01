Tiffany Trump tells Joe Biden to ‘stop lying’ and says ‘God knows the truth’

Tiffany Trump on Monday told Joe Biden to ‘stop lying’ and said ‘God knows the truth’ after the Democrat accused the president of ‘poisoning our very democracy’.

Taking to Twitter the youngest daughter of the president wrote: ‘Please stop lying Joe. You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies— but God knows the truth.’

Biden on Monday had ridiculed Trump for some of the attacks he’s made about the Democrat, while making the case he’s the president who can bring people together, the opposite of Trump, who Biden said was ‘poisoning our very democracy.’

Tiffany, who also made an appearance last Tuesday night at the Republican National Convention, hit back with a political rare tweet shortly after.

Her speech last week was much more mature than the one she delivered four years ago in Cleveland, as she gushed about the notes the now-president would write on her report cards.

In it she railed against the media, the tech giants and the education system suggesting they keep the American people ‘mentally enslaved.’

Accusing the president of ‘poisoning’ the nation’s values, Biden on Monday condemned violence at recent protests and blamed Trump as the battle over who’s at fault and who can keep Americans safe emerged as the sharpest dividing line for the campaign’s final weeks.

Biden, in his most direct attacks yet, accused Trump of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence, delivering an uncharacteristically blistering speech and distancing himself from radical forces involved in altercations.

He said of Trump: ‘He doesn’t want to shed light, he wants to generate heat, and he’s stoking violence in our cities. He can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.’

Biden also tried to refocus the race on what has been its defining theme — Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left more than 180,000 Americans dead — after a multi-day onslaught by the president’s team to make the campaign about the violence rattling American cities.

Biden himself has largely remained near his home in Delaware to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but he stepped out in a new phase of his campaign on Monday, in a speech in Pittsburgh and a brief stop at a local firehouse.

Trump and his campaign team believe that the more the national discourse is about anything other than the virus, the better it is for the president.

They have seized upon the recent unrest in Portland and Kenosha, Wisconsin, leaning hard into a defense of law and order while suggesting that Biden is powerless to stop extremists.

Biden rejected the charge, firmly decrying the clashes.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s children, left to right, Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr. and Tiffany, sit on the stage as their father delivers his 70-minute acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination on the South Lawn of the White House on August 27

Trump reacted to Biden’s speech by saying the Democratic nominee was ‘blaming the police more than he’s blaming the rioters, anarchists, agitators and looters.’ Trump also said Biden couldn’t condemn because the ‘radical left’ would stop supporting him

‘Just watched what Biden had to say,’ Trump tweeted soon after the former vice president concluded his remarks in Pittsburgh.

‘To me, he’s blaming the Police far more than he’s blaming the Rioters, Anarchists, Agitators, and Looters, which he could never blame or he would lose the Radical Left Bernie supports!’

Trump also plans to visit Kenosha on Tuesday despite pleas from Wisconsin’s Democratic governor to stay away for fears of sparking tumult in a city where tensions continue to simmer.

Biden has been pushed by worried Democrats — including some voices inside his own campaign — to deal with the violence head on and at greater length, though he had previously condemned it.

‘It’s lawlessness, plain and simple. And those who do it should be prosecuted,’ Biden said.

He also accused Trump of being too ‘weak’ to call on his own supporters to stop acting as ‘armed militia.’ And he leaned on his own 47-year career in politics to defend himself against Republican attacks.

‘You know me. You know my heart. You know my story, my family’s story. Ask yourself: Do I look like a radical socialist with a soft spot for rioters? Really?’

He declared that that even as Trump is ‘trying to scare America,’ what’s really causing the nation’s fear is Trump’s own failures. He pointed to a rise in murders this past year, the 180,000 dead Americans from the coronavirus and the economic damage done by the pandemic.

‘You want to talk about fear? They’re afraid they’re going to get COVID, they’re afraid they’re going to get sick and die,’ Biden said.

In Kenosha, Wisconsin, the National Guard has been deployed to quell demonstrations in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a black man, that have resulted in some looting, vandalism and the shooting deaths of two protesters.

And this weekend, one of Trump’s supporters was shot at a demonstration in Portland, Oregon, prompting multiple tweets from Trump.