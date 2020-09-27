World News TikTok and WeChat: What They Tell Us About the Global Internet By John Herrman 41 mins ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 42 Banned apps, nefarious theories, trade wars, voiceless users. The case of TikTok isn’t news to most of the world. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments