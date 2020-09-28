TikTok is granted a last-minute reprieve as federal judge blocks ban on the Chinese-owned app

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 20:38 EDT, 27 September 2020 | Updated: 20:38 EDT, 27 September 2020

A U.S. judge in Washington has temporarily blocked a Trump administration order banning TikTok, hours before it was due to go in to effect.

District Judge Carl Nichols granted a preliminary injunction sought by TikTok owner ByteDance to allow the app to remain available at U.S. app stores, before the 11:59pm Sunday deadline.

He declined, however, ‘at this time’ to block additional Commerce Department restrictions that are set to take effect on November 12, which TikTok has said would have the impact of making the app impossible to use in the United States.