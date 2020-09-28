TikTok is granted a last-minute reprieve as federal judge blocks ban on the Chinese-owned app

TikTok is granted a last-minute reprieve as federal judge in Washington DC blocks the Trump administration’s ban on the Chinese-owned app
- TikTok was due to be banned from 11:59pm on Sunday
- Hours before the ban a Washington DC judge agreed to postpone the ban
- The app will for now remain available for downloads in U.S. stores
- TikTok is in the process of being sold to a U.S. company on Donald Trump’s order
By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com
Published: | Updated:
A U.S. judge in Washington has temporarily blocked a Trump administration order banning TikTok, hours before it was due to go in to effect.
District Judge Carl Nichols granted a preliminary injunction sought by TikTok owner ByteDance to allow the app to remain available at U.S. app stores, before the 11:59pm Sunday deadline.
He declined, however, ‘at this time’ to block additional Commerce Department restrictions that are set to take effect on November 12, which TikTok has said would have the impact of making the app impossible to use in the United States.
Advertisement
Comments