TikTok star delivers $12,000 ‘tip’ to 89-year-old pizza delivery driver struggling to make ends meet

An elderly delivery driver has been presented with a $12,000 tip after a TikTok star started a fundraiser for the cash-strapped senior citizen.

Derlin Newey, 89, works 30 hours a week at a Papa John’s Pizza in Roy, Utah in order to make ends meet.

Earlier this month, he delivered a pizza to the home of popular TikTok creator Carlos Valdez – an event which unexpectedly changed his life forever.

Valdez recorded his family’s interaction with Newey – who stood at the doorstep and enjoyed a friendly conversation with the clan. The footage was later posted to Valdez’s TikTok page, where it quickly went viral.

Fans fell in love with kind-hearted Newey, and many wondered why he was still working as he neared the age of 90. Valdez then came up with the idea to start a fundraiser for the elderly worker.

The TikTok star set up the fundraiser via Venmo, and people all across the country sent through donations. Valdez raised $12,069 in the span of several days.

On Tuesday, Valdez and his wife set off to Newey’s mobile home to deliver the $12,069 ‘tip’ to America’s new favorite pizza delivery driver.

‘We collectively collected a gift for you, and I’m here to deliver that gift to you on behalf of the TikTok community,’ Vadez told Newey.

Footage filmed by local news station KSL shows Newey reduced to tears when presented with the money.

‘How do I ever say thank you? I don’t know what to say,’ he sobbed.

The Valdez family hope Newey will use the money for bills and medical expenses so he won’t have to work so hard.

‘This couldn’t have gone any better,’ Valdez told KSL.

‘He needed this. I’m just glad we could help him. We just need to treat people with kindness and respect – the way he does. He stole our hearts.’