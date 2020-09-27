Tinubu hails Fasoranti on true federalism

Our Reporter

NATIONAL Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the Afenifere leader, Chief Adebayo Fasoranti, as a formidable voice in the clamour for true federalism, fiscal federalism and the separation of powers in Nigeria.

Fasoranti, according to him, has “effectively contributed to and enriched the discourse on regional integration, nation-building and good governance, and with a benefit of hindsight, advocated for a pure federal principle as the basis for peaceful co-existence in an indivisible and united Nigeria.”

Tinubu paid the tribute in a message to the launch of the autobiography and pet project of the Afenifere leader in Akure.

He said Fasoranti’s leadership role had inspired many others on the issue of true federalism.

He said: “Indeed, some of us have been and remain die-hard advocates of true federalism. We have striven in and out of public office for its implementation as a sine-qua-non for a peaceful, progressive and united Nigeria.

“On this score, I remain unshakable in my commitment to the idea and ideals of true federalism without which our nation’s unity would constantly be shaken.

“Papa and his life lessons have continued to serve as a moral guide to many of us and to the political class. Accomplished educationist, astute progressive politician, elder-statesman and die-hard Awoist, Papa has devoted his life to public service. We continue to celebrate him and his exemplary life.

“Indeed, what we celebrate about Papa is the success story of leadership by example, political consistency, total loyalty to the progressive cause, devotion to principle, integrity, courage of conviction and uncommon contentment.”

He urged the audience, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Ondo State governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu; and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi to “continue to hoist the flag of true federalism which our founding fathers fought for in order to leave an enduring legacy for the future generation of Nigerians. That is the path to true nationhood.”

He donated N20 million towards the book launch and the pet project.

He was represented by Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State.